Harry Styles breaks silence on Liam Payne’s death: “I have such strong feelings around it”

5 March 2026, 13:42

Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne for the first time
Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former One Direction star opens up about the pressure of grieving in public after his friend’s death aged 31.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne for the first time, revealing how the loss forced him to reflect on his own life.

The 'Aperture' singer, 32, said Liam’s death was a deeply painful moment and admitted he found it difficult to navigate the expectations surrounding public grief.

Liam Payne died aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Reflecting on the period after his friend’s death, Harry said speaking about it publicly has been challenging.

He told Zane Lowe in an interview: “Even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even.

“I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with kind of like acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way.

Reflecting on the period after his friend’s death, Harry Styles said speaking about it publicly has been challenging.
Reflecting on the period after his friend’s death, Harry Styles said speaking about it publicly has been challenging. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Liam Payne on stage together
Harry Styles said Liam’s death was a deeply painful moment . Picture: Getty

"I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being, you know, like aware of there's maybe like a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling or something, you know?

“It's so difficult to lose a friend. It's difficult to lose any friend, but it's so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways.”

Harry also reflected on Liam’s character, describing him as someone with a generous spirit.

He said: “It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life? ‘How do I want to live my life?’

"And I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."

Harry and Liam rose to global fame as members of One Direction alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Harry Styles and Liam Payne singing on stage together
Harry Styles described pal Liam Payne as someone with a generous spirit. Picture: Getty
One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016
One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

The group announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016, after which each member began pursuing solo careers.

Harry quickly established himself as one of the most successful breakout stars from the band, signing a major deal with Columbia Records and going on to win multiple Grammy and BRIT awards.

Liam also launched a solo career following the group’s break, releasing several singles and one studio album.

Harry opened up about Liam while speaking to Zane Lowe about his upcoming fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Watch Harry's full interview below:

Harry Styles - Zane Lowe & Apple Music ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’ Interview

During the discussion, the singer also spoke about taking a nearly four-year break from music as he approached his 30th birthday, explaining he wanted time to reassess his relationship with his career.

Harry said: "I was turning 30 and I wanted to take a break and assess, I think. I didn't want to just roll straight into another process of making something and I thought it was time to just, honestly, like make sure I still loved it.

Harry also revealed he has recently begun reflecting more deeply on what he wants his life to look like in the future, adding seeing several close friends get married prompted him to reassess his own priorities.

He added: “Having the time to stop and assess all of it and really look at my life from a bird's eye view and go, ‘What do I actually want in my life?’"

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size',

Nicola Coughlan has "no interest in body positivity" and calls comments on her size "boring"
Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five.

Jeremy Clarkson hints at heartbreaking storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five

TV & Movies

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life.

Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'

Celebrities

One Tree Hill has debuted on Netflix for the first time

One Tree Hill cast then and now as show debuts on Netflix

TV & Movies

David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media.

David and Victoria Beckham share heartfelt messages to Brooklyn as they break silence

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's latest relationship milestone is the cutest

Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon.

Love Island’s Belle brands Harrison 'a bad idea' after sharing shock relationship update

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott came third overall

Are Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott still together?

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars couple Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together

Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why

Love Island

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs)

Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026

Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed

Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

TV & Movies

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'
The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design

BRIT Awards 2026 statue design holds special meaning

Music

St Paul's in spring alongside a picture of bright daffodils

What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

Weather

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park shows for 2026: Tickets and dates revealed

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year

Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, questioning why she wasn't more protected as a child star (pictured)

Lindsay Lohan asks ‘why didn’t anyone protect me more?’ as she reflects on life as a child star
Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing

Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle