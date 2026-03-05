Harry Styles breaks silence on Liam Payne’s death: “I have such strong feelings around it”

Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former One Direction star opens up about the pressure of grieving in public after his friend’s death aged 31.

Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne for the first time, revealing how the loss forced him to reflect on his own life.

The 'Aperture' singer, 32, said Liam’s death was a deeply painful moment and admitted he found it difficult to navigate the expectations surrounding public grief.

Liam Payne died aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Reflecting on the period after his friend’s death, Harry said speaking about it publicly has been challenging.

He told Zane Lowe in an interview: “Even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even.

“I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with kind of like acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way.

Reflecting on the period after his friend’s death, Harry Styles said speaking about it publicly has been challenging. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles said Liam’s death was a deeply painful moment . Picture: Getty

"I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being, you know, like aware of there's maybe like a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling or something, you know?

“It's so difficult to lose a friend. It's difficult to lose any friend, but it's so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways.”

Harry also reflected on Liam’s character, describing him as someone with a generous spirit.

He said: “It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life? ‘How do I want to live my life?’

"And I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."

Harry and Liam rose to global fame as members of One Direction alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Harry Styles described pal Liam Payne as someone with a generous spirit. Picture: Getty

One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

The group announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016, after which each member began pursuing solo careers.

Harry quickly established himself as one of the most successful breakout stars from the band, signing a major deal with Columbia Records and going on to win multiple Grammy and BRIT awards.

Liam also launched a solo career following the group’s break, releasing several singles and one studio album.

Harry opened up about Liam while speaking to Zane Lowe about his upcoming fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

During the discussion, the singer also spoke about taking a nearly four-year break from music as he approached his 30th birthday, explaining he wanted time to reassess his relationship with his career.

Harry said: "I was turning 30 and I wanted to take a break and assess, I think. I didn't want to just roll straight into another process of making something and I thought it was time to just, honestly, like make sure I still loved it.

Harry also revealed he has recently begun reflecting more deeply on what he wants his life to look like in the future, adding seeing several close friends get married prompted him to reassess his own priorities.

He added: “Having the time to stop and assess all of it and really look at my life from a bird's eye view and go, ‘What do I actually want in my life?’"

