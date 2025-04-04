Has Joe Swash had a hair transplant? Actor's thick new locks explained

4 April 2025, 15:54

Fans have questioned the actor's thick head of hair in recent years.
Fans have questioned the actor's thick head of hair in recent years. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The actor-turned-presenter has opened up about his thinning locks in the past, but has Joe Swash had a hair transplant?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Swash burst back onto our screens in 2025 alongside his celebrity wife Stacey Solomon as the couple launched their hit BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe.

The ex-Eastenders actor, 43, charmed viewers with his cheeky personality and gave fans a glimpse of his hectic life with the Sort Your Life Out presenter and their blended family of six children.

Following the first episode of the fly-on-the-wall series, filmed at their Essex mansion Pickle Cottage, viewers were left asking questions about the former soap star's luscious locks as he appeared to have a full head of hair.

His on-screen look seemed drastically different to his I'm A Celeb era, so has Joe Swash had a hair transplant? Or does he wear a wig? Here's everything we know about the Extra Camp! host's hair journey so far.

The cheeky presenter has been pictured with thicker-looking locks.
The cheeky presenter has been pictured with thicker-looking locks. Picture: Alamy

Has Joe Swash had a hair transplant?

Doting dad Joe Swash has admitted to having a hair transplant in the past, confessing he was worried he wouldn't get booked for work if he lost his locks.

In fact, the actor-turned-presenter has reportedly undergone the procedure a total of three times, with the King of the Jungle sharing details of his third hair transplant publicly in 2018.

Describing the painstaking process as "normal as women having Botox", he admitted he wanted to stop relying on hats to boost his confidence and instead embrace a "thicker looking head of hair".

Joe has allegedly undergone a total of three hair transplants.
Joe has allegedly undergone a total of three hair transplants. Picture: BBC

In the lead up to his latest hair transplant, Joe said: "I always walk around with a hat on, I’m in the public eye a little bit, so it makes me really conscious about things.

"I just want it to look a little thicker, I want to be able to go out without the hat on so much. My mum gives me a hard time about the hat, she’s always like ‘what you doing, get the hat off’.

"The reason I decided to have it done again is more to do with my own self confidence. I think because I do stuff that other people see I’m more conscious about it than other people.

"Just for myself, to make myself happy and also to thicken it out a little bit. I do notice when I watch myself on TV, I do notice. It’s so accessible now, so many people have had it done."

Joe reportedly underwent his first hair transplant in 2009.
Joe reportedly underwent his first hair transplant in 2009. Picture: Getty

Joe previously spoke about the sensitive subject for the first time on Loose Women in 2016, where he appeared as a guest alongside his wife Stacey.

In the revealing conversation, he told the panellists: "I had one done years ago but for myself it was something I wanted to do, it made me feel better.

"I was on the TV so that might have had something to do with it. I just thought I started ageing a little bit, I looked older than I am.

"And especially with the job that I'm doing as well, I want to try and look my best.

"I think it's more about how you feel in yourself."

The soap star was known for his "red, curly hair".
The soap star was known for his "red, curly hair". Picture: Alamy

Reports claimed that Joe underwent his first surgical procedure in 2009, when he was just 27-years-old.

The delicate process, which takes hair from the back of the head and transplants it to areas that are thinning, allegedly set him back £3,000.

Joe confessed that he was initially ashamed he had undergone a hair transplant, admitting he had tried to hide the procedure from the public.

Stacey revealed her husband felt as thought he was "losing his identity".
Stacey revealed her husband felt as thought he was "losing his identity". Picture: Instagram

He told Coleen Nolan: "I tried to keep it a secret, I was really embarrassed about it, I didn't want anyone to know and Wayne Rooney and James Nesbitt, they're open about it and I think it's amazing."

When asked if he regretted the surgery, he replied, "No, never regretted it. I think for me it was the right decision. But it's not for everybody."

Joe relied on hats to boost his self-esteem.
Joe relied on hats to boost his self-esteem. Picture: Instagram

Stacey has also publicly spoken about her husband's hair transplants in the past, revealing that unless Joe had his hair "professionally done for a job" he usually just wore a hat.

The mother-of-five revealed the actor, who famously played Mickey Miller in Eastenders, felt as thought he was "losing his identity", which he tied to his iconic "red, curly hair".

