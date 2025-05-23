Has Olly Murs' tour been cancelled?

23 May 2025, 14:28

Is Olly Murs' tour cancelled?
Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram - Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Which Olly Murs tour dates have been cancelled due to his illness and what do you do if you've got tickets?

Olly Murs, 41, has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows on his 'Marry Me: 15 Years of Hits' UK and Ireland tour due to illness. The affected dates include performances at Manchester’s AO Arena on Friday, 23 May, and Birmingham’s bp pulse Live on Saturday, 24 May.

The singer announced that he has contracted a respiratory infection and, under medical advice, has been placed on strict 48-hour voice rest to prevent further damage to his vocal cords. Despite the cancellations, Murs is expected to return to the stage for his scheduled show at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.

In an emotional statement shared with fans, Murs expressed deep regret over the cancellations and addressed the events of his Glasgow show, where he was forced to leave the stage just 30 minutes into his performance.

“In 15 years I’ve never had to leave the stage early,” he wrote: “My voice was failing me… the thought of upsetting people and letting the fans down has hit me hard. But I had to put my health first.”

Olly Murs has cancelled two shows of his tour
Olly Murs has cancelled two shows of his tour. Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram

He continued: “To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham, I’m deeply sorry… I’ve been having the best time on this tour and I’m hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15-year celebratory tour with a bang.”

Murs also confirmed that all fans with tickets for the cancelled shows will be automatically refunded through their original point of purchase within the next week.

The 15 Years of Hits tour spans 22 dates across the UK and Ireland and features special guests, Blue. Murs’ fans and followers continue to show support online as he rests ahead of his anticipated return to the stage.

The singer announced that he has contracted a respiratory infection
The singer announced that he has contracted a respiratory infection . Picture: Getty

Olly Murs cancelled tour dates

  • Friday, 23 May – Manchester AO Arena
  • Saturday, 24 May – Birmingham bp pulse Live

When will Olly Murs' tour continue?

At the moment, Olly Murs has only cancelled two shows of his tour, in Manchester and Birmingham. This is because he has been put on vocal rest for the next 48 hours.

At the moment, the rest of the tour is still set to go ahead, with the next performance due to happen on Sunday, May 25, at London's O2.

