Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart? Singer officially breaks silence

27 February 2026, 11:17

Pink and husband Carey Hart are centre of split rumours after 20 years of marriage
Pink and husband Carey Hart are centre of split rumours after 20 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

'So What' singer Pink has stepped forward to reveal the truth behind the rumours she's split with husband of 20 years Carey Hart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pink and husband Carey Hart have officially been married for twenty years but sources have stepped forward claiming the couple have split for the second time.

A source exclusively told People magazine the pop star and her motocross racer husband were breaking up once more after going through a temporary separation in 2009.

However, while Pink and Carey's rep declined to comment on the rumours from the publication, the 'Get the Party Started' singer did take to Instagram to officially address the claims personally.

Pink and husband Carey Hart have two children together
Pink and husband Carey Hart have two children together. Picture: Getty

Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart?

Talking to camera, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, uploaded a video about her rumoured split.

She said: "On my way to a beer, I was just alerted to the fact I have split from my husband. Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell my children?

"My 14-year-old and nine-year-old are also unaware. Or do you want to talk about some real news?"

Relaxed at home, Pink aged 46, went on to suggest more important news stories that could be addressed rather than her personal life.

Pink added: "Do you want to talk about my accomplishments or only my supposed demise? So fake news, not true. I love you all. Go with God."

The mum of two went on to caption the video: "Like I always say. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!"

Pink and Carey married in Costa Rica in January 2006 after an on and off relationship. Together they have two children Willow Sage, 14, and son Jameson Moon, 8.

The couple have always been open and honest about their relationship and the struggles they've faced as they also had a brief separation in 2009.

At the time Carey told People: "We're rebuilding. Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward."

In 2023 Pink added the secret to their relationship was their independence. She said: "He and I are independent to a fault. That’s probably why we’ve stayed together so long, because we can live completely separately and then be together

"We don’t need each other. We choose each other."

Pink and Carey celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January 2026.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, questioning why she wasn't more protected as a child star (pictured)

Lindsay Lohan asks ‘why didn’t anyone protect me more?’ as she reflects on life as a child star
Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing

Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle
Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have been reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance.

Are Nicole Kidman and John Travolta dating? Everything we know so far

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan (pictured), has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island

Why Idris Elba’s daughter Isan turned down Love Island ‘multiple times’

Scrubs is back for season 10 with The Janitor missing from the cast

Why The Janitor will be missing from the Scrubs reboot

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham proved musical talent runs in the family as he kicked off his UK tour in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Cruz Beckham pays playful Spice Girls tribute on first night of UK tour

The Love Island All Stars cast 2026 are back in the UK after six weeks in the villa

Love Island All Stars cast return to the UK - here are all the pictures

Love Island

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK? Start date confirmed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

St Paul's in spring alongside a picture of bright daffodils

What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

Weather

Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards in 2026

When are the BRIT Awards 2026? Channel, time, duration and more

TV & Movies

Heart's Showbiz Kid

Heart's Showbiz Kid: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are searching for our next celebrity interviewer!
The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Scrubs revival release date – how to watch the new episodes in the UK

TV & Movies

Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026.

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

Music

Jimmy Carr and co-presenter Roisin Conaty are back for season two of Last One Laughing

Last One Laughing confirms seasons 2 start date for March 2026

TV & Movies

The TV star's husband shared a heartbreaking update on her Alzheimer’s.

Fiona Phillips's husband says Alzheimer's causes star to feel 'frightened' and 'depressed'

Celebrities

Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot

Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money

Love Island

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby update as fans 'convinced' she's given birth

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

Love Island

Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death.

Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine after actor's death, aged 71

Celebrities

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

TV & Movies

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained