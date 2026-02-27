Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart? Singer officially breaks silence

Pink and husband Carey Hart are centre of split rumours after 20 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

'So What' singer Pink has stepped forward to reveal the truth behind the rumours she's split with husband of 20 years Carey Hart.

Pink and husband Carey Hart have officially been married for twenty years but sources have stepped forward claiming the couple have split for the second time.

A source exclusively told People magazine the pop star and her motocross racer husband were breaking up once more after going through a temporary separation in 2009.

However, while Pink and Carey's rep declined to comment on the rumours from the publication, the 'Get the Party Started' singer did take to Instagram to officially address the claims personally.

Pink and husband Carey Hart have two children together. Picture: Getty

Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart?

Talking to camera, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, uploaded a video about her rumoured split.

She said: "On my way to a beer, I was just alerted to the fact I have split from my husband. Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell my children?

"My 14-year-old and nine-year-old are also unaware. Or do you want to talk about some real news?"

Relaxed at home, Pink aged 46, went on to suggest more important news stories that could be addressed rather than her personal life.

Pink added: "Do you want to talk about my accomplishments or only my supposed demise? So fake news, not true. I love you all. Go with God."

The mum of two went on to caption the video: "Like I always say. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!"

Pink and Carey married in Costa Rica in January 2006 after an on and off relationship. Together they have two children Willow Sage, 14, and son Jameson Moon, 8.

The couple have always been open and honest about their relationship and the struggles they've faced as they also had a brief separation in 2009.

At the time Carey told People: "We're rebuilding. Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward."

In 2023 Pink added the secret to their relationship was their independence. She said: "He and I are independent to a fault. That’s probably why we’ve stayed together so long, because we can live completely separately and then be together

"We don’t need each other. We choose each other."

Pink and Carey celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January 2026.

