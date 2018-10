Hat-trick for EastEnders

EastEnders picked up a hat-trick of prizes at last night's TV Choice Awards.

It was named best soap and Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace, won best soap actor and actress.

Coronation Street won best soap storyline for the 50th Anniversary tram crash.

Doctor Who was named best family drama - and Karen Gillan, who plays the timelord's sidekick Amy Pond, won best actress.

David Tennant picked up best actor for his role in drama Single Father.