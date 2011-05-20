Hat-trick for Plan B

Plan B picked up a hat trick of awards at the Ivor Novello Awards in London.

He won best album and the songwriter of the year award, as well as most performed track for ‘She Said’. One of Plan B's awards was presented by Sir Elton John - who called it a 'no brainer', and compared Plan B’s album to Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’.

Other winners at the ceremony included Tinie Tempah, Paul Rodgers, Dizzee Rascal and Steve Winwood.



Here is the full list of the Ivor Novello Awards winners



Best contemporary song - Pass Out, Tinie Tempah

Best song musically and lyrically - Becoming A Jackal, Villagers

PRS for Music most performed work - She Said, Plan B

Best original video game score - Napoleon: Total War, composed by Richard Beddow, Richard Birdsall and Ian Livingstone

Best television soundtrack - Any Human Heart, composed by Dan Jones&

The Ivors inspiration award - Dizzee Rascal

The Ivors classical music award - Michael Nyman

Album award - The Defamation Of Strickland Banks, Plan B

Best original film score - How To Train Your Dragon, composed by John Powell

PRS for Music outstanding contribution to British music - Paul Rodgers

International achievement - Muse

Outstanding song collection - Steve Winwood

Songwriter of the year - Ben Drew (Plan B)

PRS for Music special international award - Stephen Sondheim











