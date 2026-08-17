Hayden Panettiere's family release heartbreaking statement after death, aged 36

17 August 2026, 10:00 | Updated: 17 August 2026, 11:40

Hayden Panettiere has sadly passed away aged 36, her family have confirmed
Hayden Panettiere has sadly passed away aged 36, her family have confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Heroes actress confirmed dead as dad calls her "an incredible light and a force of nature".

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Hayden Panettiere has died, aged, 36, it has been confirmed by her representative and family.

Famous for starring in TV shows such as Heroes and Nashville, the actress leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter Kaya.

At present, no cause of death has been confirmed but her family have released a heartbreaking statement about their talented daughter.

As confirmed to The Guardian, her father Skip Panettiere said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

Hayden Panettiere's family have called her death an "unimaginable loss"
Hayden Panettiere's family have called her death an "unimaginable loss". Picture: Getty

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

They went on to ask for privacy as "our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss”.

Hayden began her acting career as a baby appearing in a toy commercial but her big break came at 17 years old when she landed the role as cheerleader Clarie Bennet in Heroes.

Her acting CV includes movies and TV shows such as Nashville, which she earned Golden Globe nominations for, Scream, Remember The Titans and I Love You, Beth Cooper.

Earlier in 2026, Hayden also released her autobiography, This Is Me: A Reckoning where she reflects on her career and experiences as a child actor.

In one of Hayden's most recent interviews she also got honest about her daughter Kaya whom she shares with ex-fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

While she lives with her father in Europe, who has sole custody of her, Hayden has been clear they have a strong relationship.

Hayden Panettiere was engaged to Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko
Hayden Panettiere was engaged to Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Picture: Getty

"I mean, the idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be okay with it is heartbreaking. Couldn't be farther from the truth," she said in May 2026 on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast.

"I have an incredible relationship with her. I go travel as much as I can. I see her. I do spend a lot of time on FaceTime with her, but we talk about really deep things. We have a really intense, incredible bond and I'm very grateful for that."

Hayden made the decision to have her daughter live with her ex so she could recover from depression and addiction as well as the hope of allowing her to live a more private life.

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