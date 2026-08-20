Hayden Panettiere facts: Age, TV shows and movies, children and dating history revealed

20 August 2026, 15:16

Hayden Panettiere sadly passed away aged 36
Hayden Panettiere sadly passed away aged 36. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How old was Hayden Panettiere when she died? Who was her daughter? Here's everything you need to know about the actress who sadly passed away.

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Hayden Panettiere brought sad news across the globe in August 2026 when news of her death made headlines.

Leaving behind her daughter and family, the famous TV and movie actress rose to celebrity status as a child and lived her career and life in the public eye.

Following the sad news of her passing, her father, mother, ex-fiancé and celebrity friends including Hilary Duff and Selma Blair have all paid tribute.

Here's everything you need to know about Hayden including her age, her TV and movie career, her children and more.

Hayden Panettiere leaves behind her daughter and family
Hayden Panettiere leaves behind her daughter and family. Picture: Getty

Who was Hayden Panettiere?

Age: 35

From: South Carolina, United States

Instagram: @haydenpanettiere

Hayden was always destined for fame with her parents, Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, also being in the showbiz business.

She got her first acting gig when she was just a baby in a TV toy commercial. After that she found herself in multiple projects before landing her biggest jobs as a teenager.

Hayden had a difficult relationship with her parents, after her mother also acted as her agent in the early years. She also had brother Jansen who sadly died when he was 28 years old of an enlarged heart.

During the course of her career, the actress has spoken openly about her problematic relationship with fame, battles of depression and addiction.

The Heroes actress had a difficult relationship with her mum
The Heroes actress had a difficult relationship with her mum. Picture: Getty

When did Hayden Panettiere die?

The news of Hayden's death broke on August 16th when she was just 36 years old. She was days away from her 37th birthday.

To confirm the news, her father Skip released a statement which said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

What TV shows and movies was Hayden Panettiere in?

Hayden has a long list of shows and films she's been in throughout her career with Nashville and Heroes being her most recognisable work. Some others are:

  • The Cove
  • Lies My Mother Told Me
  • The Dust Factory
  • The Forger
  • Shanghai Kiss
  • Raising Helen
  • Ice Princess
  • Scream 4
  • Remember the Titans
  • Scream VI
  • I Love you, Beth Cooper
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing

Did Hayden Panettiere have children?

Hayden has a daughter called Kaya Evdokia Klitschko who she shares with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

She bravely made the decision to sign over full custody to the former boxing champion so she could protect her daughter from the public eye as well as help herself recover from post-natal depression.

Despite Kaya living in Europe, Hayden said they maintained a strong relationship.

Hayden Panettiere was engaged to champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko
Hayden Panettiere was engaged to champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Picture: Getty

Who did Hayden Panettiere date?

Hayden had a number of high profile relationships including Wladmimir and her most recent relationships with Brian Hickerson.

Other romances included reality TV star Stephen Colletti, her Heroes costar Milo Ventimiglia and Scotty McKnight, a New York Jets player.

She most recently dated aspiring actor Brian Hickerson which turned out to be one of her most turbulent romances.

On numerous occasions he was arrested on domestic violence charges against Hayden. They later reconnected as friends.

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