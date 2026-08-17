Hayden Panettiere’s final post takes on heartbreaking new meaning after her death

17 August 2026, 11:39

Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post has taken on a poignant new significance following the actress’s sudden death at the age of 36.
Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post has taken on a poignant new significance following the actress’s sudden death at the age of 36. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Heroes and Nashville star shared a carefree snap with friend Randall Slavin just two weeks before her sudden death.

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Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post has taken on a poignant new significance following the actress’s sudden death at the age of 36.

Just two weeks before her death, the Heroes and Nashville star shared a black-and-white photograph from an evening spent with her friend Randall Slavin, a director and photographer.

“Good times and good friends @randallslavin,” Hayden wrote alongside the picture.

The seemingly carefree post has since become a gathering place for fans and friends mourning the TV and movie actress, with tributes pouring into its comments.

Randall also shared the photograph on his Instagram Stories following Hayden’s death, accompanying it with a brief farewell: “Peace be with you, H.”

Among those reacting was actress Selma Blair, who left a series of emotional comments beneath the photograph.

“I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone. Please. Please,” Selma wrote, before adding: “I love you whale tail my friend.”

Selma Blair left a series of emotional comments beneath her final Instagram photograph
Selma Blair left a series of emotional comments beneath her final Instagram photograph. Picture: Getty

Selma returned shortly afterwards with another message: “I’m dying. Please be here.”

Hayden’s representatives announced her death on Sunday (August 16), describing her as their “beloved Hayden”.

Her cause of death was not immediately clear, while her representative said an investigation was ongoing.

The actress had been preparing to turn 37 on Friday.

Selma Blair has been left devastated by her friend Hayden Panettiere's death
Selma Blair has been left devastated by her friend Hayden Panettiere's death. Picture: Getty

Hayden leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Her death comes only months after the publication of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which Hayden spoke candidly about the difficult experiences that had shaped her life.

She wrote about addiction, which she said began when she was 15, as well as the postpartum depression she experienced after Kaya’s birth.

In a 2022 interview, she described sobriety as “an everyday battle”, adding: “It’s an everyday choice, and I’m checking in with myself all the time.”

Hayden also spoke openly about the decision to relinquish custody of Kaya to her father while she was struggling, insisting that she had “desperately” needed help.

“The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be okay with it is heartbreaking,” she said.

Heroes co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panettiere in 2007.
Heroes co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panettiere in 2007. Picture: Getty
Her death comes only months after the publication of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which Hayden spoke candidly about the difficult experiences that had shaped her life.
Hayden Panettiere's death comes only months after the publication of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which Hayden spoke candidly about the difficult experiences that had shaped her life. Picture: Getty

She added that she had been struggling with “mental health and anxiety and postpartum” difficulties and felt she had “completely lost myself”.

For audiences, Hayden will remain particularly associated with her breakthrough role as cheerleader Claire Bennet in Heroes, which propelled her to international fame in 2006, and as country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville.

She also appeared in the Scream franchise and lent her voice to video games including Until Dawn and Kingdom Hearts.

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