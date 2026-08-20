Hayden Panettiere's final TV project was a cause close to her heart

20 August 2026, 13:40

Hayden Panettiere’s final on-screen project has been revealed as a heartfelt appeal urging people to reconsider the way dolphins and whales are treated in captivity.
Hayden Panettiere’s final on-screen project has been revealed as a heartfelt appeal urging people to reconsider the way dolphins and whales are treated in captivity. Picture: PETA

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Heroes actress used one of her final projects to urge people to protect dolphins and whales kept in captivity, filming the PETA campaign just weeks before her sudden death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hayden Panettiere’s final on-screen TV project has been revealed as a heartfelt appeal urging people to reconsider the way dolphins and whales are treated in captivity.

The Heroes actress filmed the campaign just two weeks before her death at the age of 36, with the footage now released by animal rights charity PETA.

In the striking video, Hayden climbs into a bathtub to demonstrate the confined conditions experienced by marine mammals kept in entertainment parks.

The Heroes actress filmed the campaign just two weeks before her death at the age of 36, with the footage now released by animal rights charity PETA.
The Heroes actress filmed the campaign just two weeks before her death at the age of 36, with the footage now released by animal rights charity PETA. Picture: PETA
This marks Hayden Panettiere's final work project before her sad passing
This marks Hayden Panettiere's final work project before her sad passing. Picture: PETA

“Imagine spending your entire life in a bathtub,” she says in the campaign. “That’s what it’s like for dolphins and whales in tiny tanks at marine amusement parks.”

It was a subject particularly close to Hayden’s heart. The actress had been an outspoken advocate for marine animals since she was a teenager, years before filming the new campaign.

At 18, she appeared in the Oscar-winning documentary The Cove, which investigated the killing of dolphins in Taiji, Japan.

Hayden travelled to Japan in 2007 with a group of activists and took part in a dramatic protest against the annual dolphin hunt. She later defended her decision to become involved, saying she would do it again.

Her final campaign echoes that same passion, with Hayden asking viewers to think about what is lost when dolphins are removed from their natural environment.

In One of Her Last Acts, Hayden Panettiere Fought for Dolphins Trapped in Marine Parks

“Can you imagine their frustration, their trauma, their depression?” she asks in the video.

She also highlights the social lives of dolphins and their ability to swim freely in the ocean — experiences she argues are impossible to replicate in the confines of a tank.

The bathtub setting gives the message an immediate visual impact, with Hayden appearing deliberately out of place in the small space as she draws attention to the vast difference between a marine mammal’s natural habitat and an artificial enclosure. “We can end this, you and me,” she tells viewers.

PETA released the footage following Hayden’s death, describing it as a final act of kindness from an actress who had spent much of her life speaking out on behalf of animals.

PETA released the footage following Hayden’s death, describing it as a final act of kindness from an actress who had spent much of her life speaking out on behalf of animals.
PETA released the footage following Hayden’s death, describing it as a final act of kindness from an actress who had spent much of her life speaking out on behalf of animals. Picture: PETA

The campaign also gives a new poignancy to Hayden’s long history of environmental activism. Her involvement with The Cove came at a time when she was best known as a young Hollywood star, but she was prepared to put her celebrity behind a cause she believed in.

Her work with marine animals subsequently became one of the most distinctive parts of her activism, and now her last project is continuing that message.

Rather than a conventional acting role, the footage captures Hayden speaking directly to the public about something she clearly cared deeply about — and ends with a simple request for people to avoid marine parks that keep dolphins in captivity.

The footage was released just days after Hayden’s sudden death on August 16, aged 36, just five days before her 37th birthday (pictured in 2011)
The PETA footage was released just days after Hayden’s sudden death on August 16, aged 36. Picture: Getty

The footage was released just days after Hayden’s sudden death on August 16, aged 36, just five days before her 37th birthday.

Her death was confirmed by her family, with her father, Skip Panettiere, paying tribute to his daughter as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her”.

He added the family was asking for privacy “as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss”.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island's Lorenzo has been negotiating a job since winning the 2026 series

Love Island winner Lorenzo makes unexpected career move post villa

Love Island

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be moving back to the UK

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the UK?

The Grand Tour returns to Prime Video on 4th September 2026.

The Grand Tour trailer teases first look at new series – and fans say it's 'genius'

TV & Movies

Lesley Vogel has broken her silence on her daughter Hayden Panettiere's sudden death.

Hayden Panettiere’s mum 'hopes daughter is at peace' as she opens up in emotional first interview
Are Love Island's Finley Maddock and Ellie Chadwick still together, or have they split?

Are Love Island stars Ellie and Finley still together?

Love Island

Fans think Julia Majchrzak shared a sly swipe at Lorenzo on TikTok.

Love Island’s Julia hints relationship with Lorenzo is 'on the rocks' as fans beg 'dump him'

Love Island

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko has addressed her shock death.

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé breaks silence and makes heartbreaking promise to their daughter

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera sang Etta James' 'Sunday Kinda Love' aged 8

Watch Christina Aguilera's jaw-dropping first TV performance, age 8

Music

Princess Eugenie has confirmed the super sentimental reason behind her daughter's name

Princess Eugenie confirms super sentimental reason behind daughter's name

Before 'Wannabe' became a global hit, the Spice Girls’ iconic music video was a whirlwind of energy, improvisation, and pure chaos.

Spice Girls reveal inside story of 'chaotic' Wannabe video

Music

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Charles Spencer promises to 'tell the truth' about his sister Princess Diana.

Princess Diana's brother Charles to publish 'tell-all' book about late sister's life and death

Royals

Queen Camilla admitted it was 'difficult' keeping King Charles' cancer diagnosis quiet at first.

Queen Camilla breaks silence on King Charles' cancer and opens up about 'difficult' time

Royals

The UK has banned a dangerous toxin in gel nail products.

'Gel nail ban' explained: What it really means for your next glossy manicure

Lifestyle

Christopher Chung and Phillipa Northeast star in Netflix's new drama series, My Brilliant Career.

Netflix viewers obsessed with new period drama as it rockets into UK top 10

TV & Movies

The UK is set for more heatwaves before summer finishes says the Met Office

Met Office alert the UK to even more sweltering heatwaves

Weather

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won the 2026 series

Are Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo and Julia still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia have put an end to split rumours once and for all

Love Island's Lorenzo silences Julia break up rumours

Love Island

Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post has taken on a poignant new significance following the actress’s sudden death at the age of 36.

Hayden Panettiere’s final post takes on heartbreaking new meaning after her death

Hayden Panettiere has sadly passed away aged 36, her family have confirmed

Hayden Panettiere's family release heartbreaking statement after death, aged 36

Julie Andrews has confirmed she will not reprise her beloved role as Queen Clarisse in The Princess Diaries 3, saying she believes she is now “retired” from screen acting.

Julie Andrews, 90, reveals decision to retire from acting: 'It was very, very hard'

Chelmsford Summer Series 2026

Chelmsford Summer Series: Get exclusive discounted tickets!

Events

Dame Prue Leith has revealed she was rushed to hospital after a severe migraine left her struggling to speak

Prue Leith rushed to hospital after stroke scare left her 'unable to speak'

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update on her twin daughters after they had their feeding tubes removed, admitting she finally feels as though she has “got their faces back”.

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update after twin daughters have feeding tubes removed

Rod Stewart has welcomed another new arrival into his sprawling family after his daughter Ruby (left) gave birth to her second child.

Rod Stewart, 81, becomes grandfather for sixth time as daughter Ruby welcomes baby boy

Vogue Williams had Jamie Theakston convinced she was going into labour during a hilarious prank on her Heart Breakfast co-host.

Vogue Williams pranks Jamie Theakston live on air in hilarious video

Ant McPartlin has marked a major milestone in his marriage by sharing a previously unseen photograph from his wedding day with wife Anne-Marie.

Ant McPartlin celebrates anniversary with beautiful unseen wedding picture