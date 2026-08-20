Hayden Panettiere's final TV project was a cause close to her heart

Hayden Panettiere’s final on-screen project has been revealed as a heartfelt appeal urging people to reconsider the way dolphins and whales are treated in captivity. Picture: PETA

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Heroes actress used one of her final projects to urge people to protect dolphins and whales kept in captivity, filming the PETA campaign just weeks before her sudden death.

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Hayden Panettiere’s final on-screen TV project has been revealed as a heartfelt appeal urging people to reconsider the way dolphins and whales are treated in captivity.

The Heroes actress filmed the campaign just two weeks before her death at the age of 36, with the footage now released by animal rights charity PETA.

In the striking video, Hayden climbs into a bathtub to demonstrate the confined conditions experienced by marine mammals kept in entertainment parks.

The Heroes actress filmed the campaign just two weeks before her death at the age of 36, with the footage now released by animal rights charity PETA. Picture: PETA

This marks Hayden Panettiere's final work project before her sad passing. Picture: PETA

“Imagine spending your entire life in a bathtub,” she says in the campaign. “That’s what it’s like for dolphins and whales in tiny tanks at marine amusement parks.”

It was a subject particularly close to Hayden’s heart. The actress had been an outspoken advocate for marine animals since she was a teenager, years before filming the new campaign.

At 18, she appeared in the Oscar-winning documentary The Cove, which investigated the killing of dolphins in Taiji, Japan.

Hayden travelled to Japan in 2007 with a group of activists and took part in a dramatic protest against the annual dolphin hunt. She later defended her decision to become involved, saying she would do it again.

Her final campaign echoes that same passion, with Hayden asking viewers to think about what is lost when dolphins are removed from their natural environment.

In One of Her Last Acts, Hayden Panettiere Fought for Dolphins Trapped in Marine Parks

“Can you imagine their frustration, their trauma, their depression?” she asks in the video.

She also highlights the social lives of dolphins and their ability to swim freely in the ocean — experiences she argues are impossible to replicate in the confines of a tank.

The bathtub setting gives the message an immediate visual impact, with Hayden appearing deliberately out of place in the small space as she draws attention to the vast difference between a marine mammal’s natural habitat and an artificial enclosure. “We can end this, you and me,” she tells viewers.

PETA released the footage following Hayden’s death, describing it as a final act of kindness from an actress who had spent much of her life speaking out on behalf of animals.

PETA released the footage following Hayden’s death, describing it as a final act of kindness from an actress who had spent much of her life speaking out on behalf of animals. Picture: PETA

The campaign also gives a new poignancy to Hayden’s long history of environmental activism. Her involvement with The Cove came at a time when she was best known as a young Hollywood star, but she was prepared to put her celebrity behind a cause she believed in.

Her work with marine animals subsequently became one of the most distinctive parts of her activism, and now her last project is continuing that message.

Rather than a conventional acting role, the footage captures Hayden speaking directly to the public about something she clearly cared deeply about — and ends with a simple request for people to avoid marine parks that keep dolphins in captivity.

The PETA footage was released just days after Hayden’s sudden death on August 16, aged 36. Picture: Getty

The footage was released just days after Hayden’s sudden death on August 16, aged 36, just five days before her 37th birthday.

Her death was confirmed by her family, with her father, Skip Panettiere, paying tribute to his daughter as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her”.

He added the family was asking for privacy “as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss”.

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