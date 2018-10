Hear A Cover Of Daft Punk Spanning 100 Years Of Music

This fantastic cover of Daft Punk's No. 1 hit Get Lucky that journeys through the last century of music in three minutes.

The original song, which features Pharrell Williams, was a top ten hit in an impressive 28 countries.

PV Nova's clever interpretation has had 17,000 plays on Soundcloud in just three days.

Listen to it below: