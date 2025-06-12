Heart Live in Ibiza: How to watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

12 June 2025, 09:19

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots
Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots. Picture: Global

By Tom Eames

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots is back for 2025!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

DJ and producer Jax Jones was Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden's special guest on Heart Breakfast this morning (June 12th) as he announced he'll be joining us for Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots next weekend!

We'll be taking over the iconic Cafe Mambo on Friday and Saturday night, and Jax will now be joining Toby Ansits, Pandora and Mark Wright as he plays an exclusive Club Classics set.

Toby will kick off your weekend, Friday night from 7pm with an hour live mix, followed by that exclusive set from Jax Jones at 9pm.

Then, Pandora and Mark do it all again on Saturday night.

It's going to be the biggest Club Classics party of the summer - so make sure YOU don't miss it!

Jax Jones can't wait for Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots!

How do I watch Jax Jones live in Ibiza?

Jax Jones's live performance from Cafe Mambo will be streamed live on Friday, June 20th on Global Player.

Download Global Player on your phone, tap on live radio and you’ll see us in the top right corner. Or you’ll see us on the home page, scroll up and tap on the live stream.

You can listen and watch it all on Global Player, the official Heart app.

Can I watch back the performance?

Once the livestream has ended, you'll be able to hear highlights from Jax Jones's performance on Heart.

You'll also be able to watch highlights from the set on the Video Hub section of Global Player.

What is the full schedule?

Friday, June 20th:

  • 7-8pm - Toby Anstis
  • 9-10pm - Jax Jones

Saturday, June 21st:

  • 7-8pm - Pandora & Mark Wright

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Celebs Go Dating has seen a celebrity storm off set

Celebs Go Dating thrown into chaos as star storms off set leaving bosses scrambling

Celebrities

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration

Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of 25-year celebrations following serious health issues
Brian Wilson has passed away

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Actor Harris Yulin has died, aged 87

Actor Harris Yulin dies aged 87 following heart attack

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement to Jeremy after fallout

TV & Movies

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Love Island

Fern Britton has revealed she has no contact with ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton reveals savage way ex-husband Phil Vickery cut contact after their divorce

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Remell and Shea have entered the Love Island villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Remell and Shea enter the villa

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

News

Father's Day 2025

Father's Day: Send us your dedications to your dad!

Lifestyle

Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton is a famous football player

Who is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' famous footballer dad Gifton?

Fern Britton has opened up about her weight loss

Fern Britton reveals the two life-changing things she did to lose five stone

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Sophie Lee has opened up about her health journey on Love Island

Love Island's Sophie Lee bravely opens up about burn scars after shocking fire accident

Sophie Lee is a contestant on Love Island 2025

Love Island's Sophie Lee burn cause and treatment explained

Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme

Full list of 10 new Matalan shops opening across the UK

News

Grant's tour goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through the film's iconic settings, including the quaint travel bookshop on Portobello Road and the famous blue door of Thacker's flat.

Hugh Grant gives hilarious Notting Hill set tour in unearthed video

Nick Knowles has married Katie Knowles

Nick Knowles, 62, marries wife Katie, 34, in lavish ceremony

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Michael Jackson's last ever performance was filmed just 48-hours before the star's sudden death at his home in Los Angeles home.

Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death

The best running songs

The 20 best running songs for your next marathon

Music

Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in music history.

Michael Jackson facts: King of Pop's age, wife, childen, career and death explained

Real reason Rachel Reeves is in the final episode of Clarkson's Farm, explained

Real reason Clarkson's Farm put flash image of Rachel Reeves in final episode

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm is rumoured to be returning for a fifth series

Clarkson's Farm season 5 release date revealed

TV & Movies