Heart Live in Ibiza: How to watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots. Picture: Global

By Tom Eames

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots is back for 2025!

DJ and producer Jax Jones was Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden's special guest on Heart Breakfast this morning (June 12th) as he announced he'll be joining us for Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots next weekend!

We'll be taking over the iconic Cafe Mambo on Friday and Saturday night, and Jax will now be joining Toby Ansits, Pandora and Mark Wright as he plays an exclusive Club Classics set.

Toby will kick off your weekend, Friday night from 7pm with an hour live mix, followed by that exclusive set from Jax Jones at 9pm.

Then, Pandora and Mark do it all again on Saturday night.

It's going to be the biggest Club Classics party of the summer - so make sure YOU don't miss it!

Jax Jones can't wait for Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots!

How do I watch Jax Jones live in Ibiza?

Jax Jones's live performance from Cafe Mambo will be streamed live on Friday, June 20th on Global Player.

Download Global Player on your phone, tap on live radio and you’ll see us in the top right corner. Or you’ll see us on the home page, scroll up and tap on the live stream.

You can listen and watch it all on Global Player, the official Heart app.

Can I watch back the performance?

Once the livestream has ended, you'll be able to hear highlights from Jax Jones's performance on Heart.

You'll also be able to watch highlights from the set on the Video Hub section of Global Player.

What is the full schedule?

Friday, June 20th:

7-8pm - Toby Anstis

9-10pm - Jax Jones

Saturday, June 21st: