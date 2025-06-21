Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!

21 June 2025, 22:11 | Updated: 21 June 2025, 22:12

An unforgettable evening at Café Mambo with Jax Jones for Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots

By Tom Eames

It was an unforgettable weekend at Café Mambo as Jax Jones headlined this year's Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The superstar DJ played an exclusive set for Heart at the iconic venue on Friday night (June 20).

Not only were there plenty of Club Classics, but there was even a marriage proposal!

You can watch highlights from the set above or on Global Player here. You can also catch up and listen back to the different shows on Global Player below:

Friday 20:

Saturday 21:

During Mark Wright's set on Saturday night, there was also a surprise appearance from England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, giving Mark a hug and delighting the crowd. Watch the moment below:

Wayne Rooney surprises Mark Wright in the DJ booth

Download Global Player on your phone, tap on live radio and you’ll see us in the top right corner. Or you’ll see us on the home page, scroll up and tap on the live stream.

You can listen and watch it all on Global Player, the official Heart app.

You can also head to Global Player here.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies.

Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show

Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture

Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Love Island

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.

Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

When will this UK heatwave will end?

How long is the heatwave going to last?

Weather

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants

Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures
Love Island contestants have gone back to their 'normal' jobs

Love Island cast who returned to their day jobs after the show

Love Island

What has shocked Meg and Megan?

Love Island first look: Yasmin pursues Harry and Harrison dumps one girl

Love Island

Why did the Princess of Wales pull out of Royal Ascot?

Why Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last minute

Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha

Love Island fans 'already know' who has been dumped after spotting vital 'clue'

Love Island

Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant

Who is Harrison Solomon? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Age, job, how they met and marriage explained

Noel Edmonds made his millions in TV and radio.

Noel Edmonds' net worth revealed as TV star unveils new life in New Zealand

Megan Clarke appears on Love Island season 12

Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Shakira is looking for romance on Love Island

Who is Shakira Khan? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Helena Ford is appearing on Love Island season 12

Who is Helena Ford? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island