Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!

An unforgettable evening at Café Mambo with Jax Jones for Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots

By Tom Eames

It was an unforgettable weekend at Café Mambo as Jax Jones headlined this year's Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots!

The superstar DJ played an exclusive set for Heart at the iconic venue on Friday night (June 20).

Not only were there plenty of Club Classics, but there was even a marriage proposal!

During Mark Wright's set on Saturday night, there was also a surprise appearance from England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, giving Mark a hug and delighting the crowd. Watch the moment below:

Wayne Rooney surprises Mark Wright in the DJ booth

