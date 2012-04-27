Heart meets The Avengers

Our very own Charlie Girling caught up with Robert Downey Jr, Tim Hiddlestone, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo to discuss the new Avengers film.

It's one of the cinematic events of the year, with a star-studded cast and a bumper budget of $220 million.



'They're just so much fun these films… these kinds of films are why I became an actor,' beams Tim Hiddlestone.

Avengers Assemble features a host of classic superheroes, including The Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow and Thor.



'It's just a good movie that's thoughtful and doesn't tread the same old water,' said Robert Downey Jr. of what looks set to be one of the most exciting superhero films ever made.



Avengers Assemble will hit cinemas nationwide on April 26th.

Watch both interviews below:

Watch part two, with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth: