Heart Talks To 2013 The X Factor Judges - Video

Watch Heart's very own Kevin Hughes meet Gary Barlow, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, the 2013 judges of The X Factor.

The tenth season of The X Factor audtions are underway - and Sharon Osbourne is back as a judge.

Heart's Kevin Hughes met the four judges and found out which judge always turns up late for filming, and why 2013 will be the best year in the history of the series.

Watch the video below.