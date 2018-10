US rapper Heavy D dies

US rapper Heavy D has died, aged 44, after collapsing outside his Beverly Hills home.

The self-proclaimed "overweight lover" of hip hop had recently performed alongside La Toya Jackson at the Michael Jackson tribute concert in Cardiff.

He'll be best remembered for the 1991 hit "Now That We've Found Love" by Heavy D and The Boyz.

He became one of rap's top hit makers with his charming combination of humor and positivity - his last tweet read "BE INSPIRED".