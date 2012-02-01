Heidi Klum thanks fans

The supermodel has thanked all those who have helped her deal with her split from Seal.

The couple are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The 38-year-old broke her Twitter silence this morning to thank her fans for their continued support.

'Hi everyone, I want to thank u for all your support & kind words,' she wrote. 'Really means so much. Thanks again...to the best fans in the world! xoHeidi'

The couple tied the knot on a beach in Mexico in 2005, and have had three children together.