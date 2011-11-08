Helen McCrory from Potter to Bond

Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, is the latest number to be added to the cast of the new James Bond movie Skyfall.

We don't yet know what character McCrory will play but she join a cast which already boasts Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Javier Bardem and Naomie Harris.

The movie to be directed by Sam Mendes will be released in October 2012

Last week Craig said that the film will be "Bond with a capital 'B'", adding: "It's all in the script, and we've got a great script."