Exclusive

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie on being 'underestimated' and standing up for themselves

26 August 2025, 20:30

British acting legends Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie joined Heart's Pandora
British acting legends Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie joined Heart's Pandora. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

British acting legends Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie joined Heart's Pandora to talk about their new film The Thursday Murder Club.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You might remember when Helen Mirren, 80, and Celia Imrie, 73, starred alongside one another in Calendar Girls back in 2003, and now the iconic actresses have been reunited for a new flick based on Richard Osman's best-selling book, The Thursday Murder Club.

Helen and Celia sat down with Heart's Pandora to talk about the new film, where they play retirees attempted to solve a whodunit after years of solving cold cases for fun.

In the film, the pensioners often get underestimated as detectives, but have Helen and Celia found themselves being underestimated as women in Hollywood?

"I think when I was young," Helen said: "I was always underestimated and it's very hard as a young woman to - it's much better now than it was when I was sort of your age. But it's very hard to sort of break through the attitude that you are, you know, nothing but what you look like, basically."

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie reunite for The Thursday Murder Club! 🔎

The star continued: "You know, it's hard to break through that, for men and women. Yes, I always felt I was being constantly underestimated when I was a young girl, and because of that I probably became a bit of an a******e."

Stepping in to defend her co-star and friend, Celia said: "No, no, you were just standing up for yourself and I understand. It's because you're too beautiful. I'm afraid that's it, and that was what you were judged on, but you're a brilliant actress. It is tricky."

Speaking on how they both still feel young at heart, Celia added: "I suppose the awful truth is that though we both think we're 26, really, don't we? So those things perhaps don't come into it so much now."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement - and show off huge diamond ring

Stacey has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.

Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity.

Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

Ryan Thomas said his daughter's decision wasn't "anyone’s business".

Ryan Thomas defends daughter Scarlett's decision not to sit her GCSEs

Madonna turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a story of resilience, showing she can handle vulnerability as part of her performance.

The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend.

Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Love Island

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz discuss working with amazing cat co-star in Caught Stealing

A second DNA test has been conducted between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton's daughter

Conor Maynard's DNA results revealed after Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'demanded second test'

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

These are the 23 female names at risk of disappearing, according to the Office for National Statistics.

23 baby girls' names at risk of going extinct from Carol to Sue

Lifestyle

Olivia Bowen nearly lost her life during her daughter's delivery.

Olivia Bowen 'almost died' during 'traumatic' birth of baby girl Siena Grace

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

Claudia Winkleman is welcoming an all-star cast through the castle doors this autumn.

Celebrity Traitors 2025 official release date confirmed

The Traitors

Karen Gillian was shocked to receive a message from her old school teacher

Karen Gillan surprised by old school teacher in heartwarming video

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal they've adopted a baby daughter

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'.

Celine Dion releases amazing new dance version of iconic track and fan reactions say it all
Every single Taylor Swift album ranked

Taylor Swift's albums ranked ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

The Thursday Murder Club film cast revealed as book adaptation comes to Netflix

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice

Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday

Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?