Mirren honoured at Grauman's Chinese Theatre

The actress, joined by Russell Brand, leaves hand and footprints outside iconic L.A. cinema

Mirren has added to The Grauman's Chinese Theatre memorabilia.

Grauman's is famous for its cinema relics, with famous stars' hand, footprints and signatures encased in cement blocks in its forecourt.

The British actress was joined by friend and Arthur co-star Russell Brand, who gave a speech in her honour, and by her family.

See all the photos below!