Helen Mirren to host concert

Dame Helen Mirren will host the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Norway next month.

The actress - who's currently filming a drama about US music producer Phil Spector with Al Pacino - will compere a line-up including David Gray and Ellie Goulding.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony will honour Liberia's president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian women's rights activist Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkul Karman, a democracy activist from Yemen.