Helen Mirren lands Walk of Fame honour

Helen Mirren will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame tomorrow.

The Oscar-winner will receive the 2,488th star on the prestigious pavement on January 3rd, 43 years into her glittering career.



'What a way to start the New Year on the Walk of Fame with one of the most acclaimed actresses known around the world, said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.



'We are thrilled to honour and welcome her to our Walk of Fame family.'



The Queen actress' plaque is to be placed besides The King's Speech star Colin Firth's.