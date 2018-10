Helena Bonham Carter given CBE

The King's Speech actress was honoured by the Queen yesterday.

Helena, joined by her director husband Tim Burton, admitted that she was 'thrilled, though not sure I deserve it.



'I always thought my father deserved a medal for facing 25 years of chronic disability with quiet daily heroism,' continued the star.

'I am delighted to accept such a wonderful honour in his memory.'



The 45-year-old collected her award at Buckingham Palace.