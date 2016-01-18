It's A High School Musical Reunion! But Where's Zac Efron?

10th Anniversary "High School Musical" special - Cast Interviews and Trivia 02:48

The cast of the popular TV movie are back together to celebrate the film's 10th anniversary, but there's one notable face missing!

It's been 10 years since the all singing, all dancing group of school pupils first burst onto our screens in a Disney musical spectacular.

Now the cast of 'High School Musical' will be back on our screens to pay special tribute to the TV movie, which spawned a sequel and a cinematic release.

Actors Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Corbin Bleu (Chad) and Monique Coleman (Taylor) will reunite to share their fondest memories as the movie celebrates it's 10th anniversary.

Don't get too excited though! Zac Efron, who played the movie's heartthrob and pivotal character Troy Bolton, will not feature in the upcoming reunion.

It happened!! A little HSM reunion... 10 years later. Crazy!!! #hsmreunion pic.twitter.com/SWYJWJhtME — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) January 18, 2016

It's thought the the pre-recorded TV special conflicted with his filming schedule for latest flick 'Dirty Grandpa'. However, a spokeswoman has revealed that Zac recorded separate comments which will be edited into the show.

'High School Musical' quickly became a phenomenon due to it's high energy music numbers, and captivating romance between Zac and Vanessa's characters, which later led to a three-year relationship off-screen.