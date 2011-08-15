Hilary Duff is pregnant

Hilary Duff is delighting headline writers after announcing she is pregnant with her first child!

The 23 year old actress choose her first wedding anniversary (to ice hockey star Mike Comrie) to share the news.

She posted a message on her official website which was full of happiness, "Hello everyone! This weekend, Mike and I are celebrating our 1 year anniversary! In memory of the special day, we decided to post some of our favourite pictures from our wedding! I can't believe it has already been a year, time really flies when you're having fun!"

She then went on to add, "We also want to share the exciting news that BABY MAKES THREE!!! We are extremely happy and ready to start this new chapter of our lives."

The couple got married last August in California.