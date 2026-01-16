Robbie Williams says he's 'sure' he'll reunite with Take That

Robbie Williams has hinted that a Take That reunion could be on the cards, saying he’s “sure” he’ll share the stage with his former bandmates again. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robbie Williams has shared his hopes of reuniting with Take That, praising their plans to revive The Circus Live tour and teasing that the group will “ride again.”

The singer, who originally performed alongside Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Jason Orange, left the group in 1995 before launching a solo career.

He later rejoined the band for their 2010 album Progress and accompanying tour, and performed again with Barlow, Owen and Donald on The X Factor in 2018.

Robbie Williams, who originally performed alongside Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Jason Orange, left the group in 1995 before launching a solo career. Picture: Getty

In a recent interview, Robbie reflected fondly on Take That’s decision to revive their Circus Live tour for 2026 – a recreation of the band’s record-breaking 2009 shows.

“It’s one of the best, one of the best shows ever,” he said of the original Circus Live run, as he recalled being blown away when Barlow first showed him footage of the tour years ago.

“You know, Gaz came round to the house in Los Angeles and he had a copy of the show and he played it [for] me, and I just stood – literally stood, didn’t sit – and watched it spellbound,” he said.

“[I] loved it, and I was like, ‘I want back in’. And then the boys are redoing the Circus tour, and it’s a great idea, and it’s caught everybody’s imaginations, and the tickets are doing incredibly well.”

Take That pictured performing in 1993. Picture: Getty

The 'Angels' singer admitted the band’s new tour had sparked thoughts about revisiting one of his own legendary performances. “I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll do the Knebworth show’,” he teased, referencing his record-breaking three-night run at Knebworth Park in 2003.

When asked whether he might join Take That for their 2026 Circus Live revival, Williams ruled it out — for now. “Not right now. I’m sure we will ride again, but it’s not in my plans right now,” he said.

Jason Orange, who left Take That in 2014, will also sit out of the reunion shows.

(L to ) Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

In a statement confirming their tour, Barlow, Owen and Donald said: “The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we’ve talked many times about how much we’d love to do it again one day.

“Well, that time has come! We’re so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!”

Meanwhile, Robbie has plenty of solo projects ahead. The singer is gearing up to release his new album BRITPOP on February 6, having previewed it during an intimate London gig last October.

During the set, Williams told fans that the track 'Morrissey' was co-written with Gary Barlow and inspired by “a stalker of the former Smiths frontman.”

He also reflected on the pair’s turbulent history, admitting there was a time he “f****** hated” Barlow.

Next month, Williams will hit the road for a series of small UK shows under the banner The Long ’90s Tour, which includes a date at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on February 8.

