The Hoff as Lovejoy?

David Hasselhoff has revealed that he wants to remake the popular 80s TV show Lovejoy and play the lead role of the dodgy antiques dealer himself.

The 58-year-old former Baywatch star, currently judging Britain's Got Talent, told Piers Morgan that he would excel in Ian McShane's former role.



McShane starred as the eponymous lovable rogue in the TV series about the adventures of the East Anglia-based antiques dealer.



The show appeared on the BBC between 1986 and 1994 and Baltimore-born Hasslehoff said: "I'd like to remake Lovejoy, I loved Lovejoy, I think it's great.



"I just haven't had the right role yet, and I don't think it's ever going to come, because The Hoff has taken over."



Hasslehoff added: "I'd like to do Lawrence of Arabia. I'd say I'd like to do Hamlet, but I don't think so, it's too hard, long hours."



