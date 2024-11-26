What does 'holding space' mean? Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Defying Gravity' interview explained

What does 'holding space' mean? Picture: Out Magazine

By Alice Dear

What does 'holding space' mean and why are people 'holding space' with the lyrics of Wicked's Defying Gravity? Everything explained as the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande interview goes viral.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been doing plenty of press to promote the long-awaited film adaptation of the musical, but there is one interview in particular that has become a viral sensation - and it's all about 'holding space'.

The interview (if you haven't seen it already) was with Tracey E. Gilchrist for Out Magazine, where she talks about how Wicked fans have been "holding space" with the lyrics of the song Defying Gravity, arguably the most famous song from the beloved musical.

While many people were left wondering "what does holding space mean?", Cynthia (who plays Elphaba) and Ariana (who plays Glinda) appeared to know immediately what Tracey was talking about, and were left very emotional by the comment.

The comment in full, which Tracey directed to Cynthia was: "I've seen this week people are taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that."

Clearly moved, Cynthia put her hand to her chest and replied: "I didn't know that was happening, that's really powerful, that's what I wanted," before adding: "I think it's really important for her [Elphaba] in that moment to not allow the things that have hurt her, that have stripped her of her humanity, to keep her down."

While all that's going on, Ariana can be seen reaching out a supportive hand to Cynthia, but instead of holding her hand, she simply starts to tap one of her co-star's false nails - another layer of confusion which has gone viral on it's own.

So, now you know what happened in the interview, and why it went viral, what does 'holding space' actually mean? And what has it got to do with Wicked's Defying Gravity? This explanation should help.

Cynthia Erivo was clearly emotional during the interview about 'holding space' with the song Defying Gravity. Picture: Out Magazine

What does 'holding space' mean?

Put simply, if you are 'holding space' for someone, it means you are giving them your full attention and support in their time of need.

Sarah Epstein LMFT explains this in more depth on Psychology Today's website, where she writes: "Holding space is the backbone of supportive relationships and bridges the gap between two people when one person is in distress."

She says that 'holding space' is "a practice of making space for somebody else's experience and centring them," and to 'hold space' you "must be fully present and create a safe environment."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Why are people 'holding space' with Defying Gravity?

So, what does 'holding space' have to do with Wicked and the song Defying Gravity? Well, the journalist for Out Magazine Tracey E. Gilchrist has since revealed what she meant by her words.

She explained: "When I posed the question to Cynthia about people holding space with the lyrics to ‘Defying Gravity,’ it was two days after the [US] election, and everyone I knew in the LGBTQ+ community was trying to make sense of what we might be facing."

She added: “I loved her response, and I love that people are having a laugh, because I know I could use one about now."

The song Defying Gravity is performed by (mostly) Elphaba and Glinda in the musical, and features some of the hardest notes to hit for any singer in the industry (which Cynthia nailed, we have to add). It comes at the point in the story when Elphaba decides to leave her previous life behind and instead become "unlimited" by the freedom of being herself.

With that in mind, it's understandable that many people from the LGBTQ+ community, as well as other minority groups, are taking solace from the lyrics of the song.