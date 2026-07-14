Inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s latest family drama as his sister Bethany ‘cuts ties’ after phone row

Holly Ramsay (left) and her sister-in-law Bethany Peaty (right) have reportedly fallen out following a private phone conversation. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The pair were once publicly affectionate, but a private conversation is said to have changed their relationship amid the ongoing fallout from Adam’s wedding.

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Holly Ramsay and her sister-in-law have reportedly fallen out following a private phone conversation, months after the pair appeared to have put family tensions behind them.

According to the Daily Mail, the relationship between Holly and Bethany Peaty deteriorated after what the publication described as a "brutal" phone call.

The reported conversation is said to have sparked a fresh rift between the two women, although neither Holly nor Bethany has publicly commented on the claims.

The reported fallout comes as another twist in the long-running family tensions that surrounded Holly and Adam Peaty's (pictured) wedding last December. Picture: Getty

The reported fallout comes as another twist in the long-running family tensions that surrounded Holly and Adam Peaty's wedding last December.

In the months leading up to the ceremony, Bethany had publicly spoken about finding herself caught between her brother and the rest of the Peaty family amid their ongoing disagreement.

Despite that, the relationship between Bethany and Holly appeared to be stronger than ever earlier this year.

Megan Ramsay (left) and Bethany Peaty (right) as bridesmaids for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay in December. Picture: Getty

When Bethany celebrated her birthday on April 22, both Holly and Adam shared heartfelt Instagram tributes.

Adam referred to Bethany as his "sister", while Holly called her "the best sister in law" alongside a series of photographs, including one taken on the morning of her wedding.

Just weeks later, there was further evidence of their close bond after Bethany posted a picture of herself with Holly alongside the caption: "Missed my girl." Holly responded by affectionately calling her "Sister."

The reported fallout comes as another twist in the long-running family tensions that surrounded Holly and Adam Peaty's wedding (Bethany pictured far left). Picture: Instagram

In the months leading up to being a bridesmaid at the wedding, Bethany (pictured) had publicly spoken about finding herself caught between her brother and the rest of the Peaty family. Picture: Getty

The social media exchanges came shortly after Bethany faced criticism from some observers who accused her of choosing sides by attending Holly and Adam's wedding.

Bethany served as one of Holly's bridesmaids, wearing a red Victoria Beckham dress alongside Holly's sisters Megan and Tilly Ramsay.

However, Adam's parents, Caroline and Mark, and his brothers, James and Richard, were notably absent from the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Bethany spoke candidly about the difficult position she found herself in during the family dispute.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in March, she admitted it had been "a very difficult time" and revealed she had been "caught right in the middle of the row."

Bethany also explained that she had repaired her relationship with her mother, Caroline, because of her own children, who have remained close to their grandmother.

She praised Caroline, describing her as "a great grandma and a good mum," while also saying it was "very sad" that she had not attended Adam and Holly's wedding.

At the same time, Bethany made clear she also had affection for Holly's family, describing the Ramsays as "a good family" who had welcomed her warmly.

Holly and Adam married at Bath Abbey on December 27, 2025, in a star-studded ceremony attended by members of the Ramsay family and celebrity guests, including the Beckhams.

Reports at the time suggested the majority of Adam's immediate family chose not to attend because of the ongoing family rift.

Adam Peaty’s reported family tensions are believed to have grown amid a rift surrounding his relationship with Holly Ramsay and the couple’s wedding arrangements, with the Olympic champion later stepping back from certain members of his family.

The latest reports of tensions between Holly and Bethany come just weeks after Holly and Adam shared happy personal news with fans.

On June 20, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together, revealing they are preparing to welcome a baby girl in December 2026.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Holly and Adam told followers that "Baby Ramsay-Peaty" was due in December and said they could not wait to meet their daughter.

The baby will be Holly's first child and Adam's second. The Olympic swimmer is already father to son George, whom he shares with former partner Eirianedd Munro.

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