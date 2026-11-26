Holly Ramsay gives birth to first baby with husband Adam Ramsay-Peaty

Holly Ramsay-Peaty has given birth to the couple's first baby. Picture: Holly Ramsay-Peaty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Gordon Ramsay's daughter and the Olympic swimming champion have welcomed their first child - here's all the sweet details and pictures they've revealed.

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Holly Ramsay has given birth to her and husband Adam Ramsay-Peaty's first child together, a baby girl.

The couple announced on November 26th they had welcomed a beautiful daughter together and proudly revealed her sweet name as well as first photo.

Holly wrote on Instagram: "Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World. 25/11/2026.

"You’ll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George’s baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy - we will forever be grateful."

The couple both shared a snap of them holding Daphne as they shared their happy news with the world.

Holly, 26, and Olympic swimmer Adam, 31, announced their pregnancy in June, six months after their special wedding day at Kin House in Wiltshire.

Sharing a photograph of Adam cradling Holly's growing bump, they wrote: "Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl."

Holly's father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 60, had been eagerly anticipating the arrival and recently revealed he was keeping a close eye on his phone while attending an event in Las Vegas.

Speaking at an F1 event at his Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Caesars Palace on Sunday (November 22), he revealed that his daughter was expected to give birth imminently.

"Our middle daughter is about to give birth to a beautiful baby girl today," he said.

He even joked he had asked Holly to delay going into labour until he had finished his lunch. "I asked very politely for her to just hold those waters until this lunch is done! Otherwise I will be in serious trouble!" he quipped.

Gordon also said he planned to rush back to the UK with wife Tana and daughter Tilly to support the new parents.

The chef, who shares six children with Tana, had previously spoken about his excitement at becoming a grandfather, saying he was going to be a "very over excited Grandad" that Christmas.

Holly is one of six siblings, alongside Megan, 28, Jack, 26, Tilly, 25, Oscar, seven, and Jesse, two.

The new arrival is also a younger sibling to Adam's son George, six, from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.

The couple's pregnancy announcement came after a busy first year of marriage, with Holly and Adam recently joining her family to celebrate Gordon's 60th birthday in London.

Holly showed off her blossoming bump in a black dress as she attended a birthday dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay. Adam joined her in a tuxedo.

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