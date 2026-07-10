Holly Ramsay shares sweet pregnancy moment ahead of welcoming first baby with Adam Peaty

10 July 2026, 16:56

Holly Ramsay has shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Adam Peaty.
Holly Ramsay has shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Adam Peaty. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Gordon Ramsay's pregnant daughter revealed she is enjoying some self-care ahead of the arrival of her baby girl with Olympic swimmer husband Adam Peaty.

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Holly Ramsay has shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Adam Peaty.

The 26-year-old took some time to relax ahead of becoming a mum, revealing she had enjoyed a pregnancy massage as she approaches her due date.

Sharing the much-needed moment with her followers on Instagram, Holly said she was treated to the “most insane” massage and admitted it was exactly what she needed during the final stages of her pregnancy.

She wrote: “Today I had the most insane pregnancy massage with @ruubyapp. SO needed and felt truly pampered.”

The wellness moment comes shortly after Holly and Adam announced they are expecting their first child together; a baby girl who is due later this year.

The couple shared their happy news last month, with Holly posting a picture showing off her growing bump in a Calvin Klein bralet alongside Olympic swimmer Adam, 31.

She captioned the announcement: “Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can't wait to meet our baby girl.”

The exciting news was met with a huge reaction from Holly’s famous family, including her dad Gordon Ramsay, who said he was thrilled about becoming a grandfather.

Holly Ramsay shared a sweet pregnancy moment as she prepares to welcome a baby girl
Holly Ramsay shared a sweet pregnancy moment as she prepares to welcome a baby girl. Picture: Instagram

Commenting on Holly’s announcement, Gordon wrote: “Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad.

“I'm going to be a very overexcited Grandad especially this Christmas.”

The chef, 59, later shared his excitement again as he celebrated Father’s Day, jokingly referring to himself as the “favourite soon to be grandad”.

He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and dads to be from your favourite soon to be grandad ! G.”

Holly also paid tribute to her dad in a touching Father’s Day message, telling him she was looking forward to seeing him take on his new role.

She wrote: “Happy Father's Day Dad, you are the best ever and we are so lucky to have you, I love you. I can't wait to see you become a grandad.”

Gordon Ramsay reveals his wife Tana is 'desperate' for one more baby

The mum-to-be has also shared her excitement about seeing Adam become a father to their daughter, praising the swimmer’s bond with his five-year-old son George, who he shares with his former partner Eirianedd Munro.

In a Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Holly wrote: “Happy Father's Day ARP you are the best dad ever and I can't wait to see you as a girl dad. Our little lady & George are so lucky to have you x we love you so much.”

Holly and Adam married in a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27, 2025, followed by a reception at Kin House in the countryside.

Holly Ramsay and husband Adam Peaty are due to have their first baby together later this year
Holly Ramsay and husband Adam Peaty are due to have their first baby together later this year. Picture: Getty

The couple’s wedding came after Adam’s Olympic success and marked the beginning of a new chapter together as they prepare to expand their family.

Holly is one of six children shared by Gordon and his wife Tana, alongside Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Tilly, Oscar and youngest son Jesse James.

Her sister Tilly was among those celebrating the pregnancy announcement, calling the news the “best news ever”.

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