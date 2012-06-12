Holly Valance to continue to work after wedding

The star says she won't give up her career

She is about to marry one of the wealthiest men in the UK, but Holly Valance has vowed to continue to work after she ties the knot to property developer Nick Candy.

'After marriage, I've still got to work' said Valance in an interview with New! magazine 'I didn't realise that you get married and stop. I'm career-minded and I'm with someone who is extremely supportive - we're supporting of each other having careers - and we are proud of one another'.

Nick Candy proposed to Australian actress and singer Holly Valance during a Christmas break in the Maldives in 2011 and the couple plan to get married in 2013.