Holly Willoughby mortified after reuniting with ex-boyfriend in cringey TV stunt

Holly Willoughby was confronted by her ex on TV. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

The former This Morning presenter was confronted by her first love on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

Holly Willoughby was left mortified after being reunited with her ex-boyfriend while filming scenes for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

The former This Morning presenter, 44, was confronted by her first love Oliver in a hilarious segment called 'Remember Me?' featured on the BBC show, which will air this weekend.

Viewers will watch as the telly star's old flame surprises her with a cringeworthy love letter she wrote to him as a teenager, leaving Holly hiding behind her hands.

The married mother-of-three will come face-to-face with her school fling, who asks her to read out the hand-scribbled note complete with lipstick kiss in front of a live studio audience.

The mum-of-three couldn't hide her embarrassment. Picture: BBC

To kick off the awkward encounter, comedian Michael McIntyre asks Oliver to join him on stage and says: "Obviously you had this incredibly intense romance with Holly, do you have any memorabilia or keepsakes from this?"

To which her old beau replies: "It's funny you ask that."

He pulls the tatty note from his pocket and explains: "This is pure coincidence but my mother has had this and she sent it to me about six months ago.

"It's a letter from you Holly to me."

Oliver revealed the hilarious note on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. Picture: BBC

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star, who was invited to appear on the final episode of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, recoils in horror as she begins to scan the words – then recites them for everyone to hear.

The letter reads: "Dear Oliver, how are you, can you please send me a photo of...

"Have a good time on holiday and get brown (if you can).

"I love you, hope you love me and what about that photo of the naked lady Hannah was telling me about. Love Holly."

Funnyman Michael points out that Holly wasn't able to finish one of the sentences, while Holly insists she doesn't remember the nude picture described.

Speaking of the kiss mark, she adds: "It looks like I've wiped my mouth with it [the note]."

The segment ends with Holly, Michael and the audience roaring with laughter as she tries to compose herself.

Holly's ex-boyfriend revealed her handwritten letter to the audience. Picture: BBC

Away from the cameras, Holly leads a private life with husband and TV producer Dan Baldwin.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, share three children together – Harry, who was born on 11 May 2009, Belle, who arrived on 14 April 2011, and Chester, whom they welcomed together on 29th September 2014.