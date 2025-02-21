Holly Willoughby mortified after reuniting with ex-boyfriend in cringey TV stunt

21 February 2025, 15:57

Holly Willoughby was confronted by her ex on TV.
Holly Willoughby was confronted by her ex on TV. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

The former This Morning presenter was confronted by her first love on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Willoughby was left mortified after being reunited with her ex-boyfriend while filming scenes for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

The former This Morning presenter, 44, was confronted by her first love Oliver in a hilarious segment called 'Remember Me?' featured on the BBC show, which will air this weekend.

Viewers will watch as the telly star's old flame surprises her with a cringeworthy love letter she wrote to him as a teenager, leaving Holly hiding behind her hands.

The married mother-of-three will come face-to-face with her school fling, who asks her to read out the hand-scribbled note complete with lipstick kiss in front of a live studio audience.

The mum-of-three couldn't hide her embarrassment.
The mum-of-three couldn't hide her embarrassment. Picture: BBC

To kick off the awkward encounter, comedian Michael McIntyre asks Oliver to join him on stage and says: "Obviously you had this incredibly intense romance with Holly, do you have any memorabilia or keepsakes from this?"

To which her old beau replies: "It's funny you ask that."

He pulls the tatty note from his pocket and explains: "This is pure coincidence but my mother has had this and she sent it to me about six months ago.

"It's a letter from you Holly to me."

Oliver revealed the hilarious note on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.
Oliver revealed the hilarious note on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. Picture: BBC

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star, who was invited to appear on the final episode of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, recoils in horror as she begins to scan the words – then recites them for everyone to hear.

The letter reads: "Dear Oliver, how are you, can you please send me a photo of...

"Have a good time on holiday and get brown (if you can).

"I love you, hope you love me and what about that photo of the naked lady Hannah was telling me about. Love Holly."

Funnyman Michael points out that Holly wasn't able to finish one of the sentences, while Holly insists she doesn't remember the nude picture described.

Speaking of the kiss mark, she adds: "It looks like I've wiped my mouth with it [the note]."

The segment ends with Holly, Michael and the audience roaring with laughter as she tries to compose herself.

Holly's ex-boyfriend revealed her handwritten letter to the audience.
Holly's ex-boyfriend revealed her handwritten letter to the audience. Picture: BBC

Away from the cameras, Holly leads a private life with husband and TV producer Dan Baldwin.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, share three children together – Harry, who was born on 11 May 2009, Belle, who arrived on 14 April 2011, and Chester, whom they welcomed together on 29th September 2014.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues, tickets, support act and set list

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Is the next James Bond movie in the works already?

When is the next James Bond film coming out?

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008

Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

TV & Movies

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje met on Love Island All Stars

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

Are Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindled their romance in All Stars 2025

Are Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together? Love Island relationship unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years, less than two years after revival

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed

Fred Sirieix secretly marries partner Fruitcake in lavish ceremony

Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came in second place

Are Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show

Are Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow Songbook UK tour 2025: Tickets, dates, prices, venues and support acts revealed
Olly, who is already a friend of the station, said he was "buzzing" to be working alongside Mark

Olly Murs and Mark Wright announce new Heart show!

Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia will return to the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

Married at First Sight

Michaela Strachan in 2024

Michaela Strachan facts: Springwatch presenter's age, partner, children and career explained
Natalie Cassidy is set to leave EastEnders in 2025

Natalie Cassidy fact file: Age, boyfriend, children and TV career revealed

Stacey Solomon was in tears during the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Solomon in tears and walks off set during emotional Sort Your Life Out episode

Tourism agencies are said to be furious with a council in the popular holiday destination of Mallorca

Fury over Spanish holiday destination's new plans which 'treat tourists like animals'

News

Mitch Taylor has spoken out after receiving fan backlash

Love Island's Mitch Taylor hits back after sharing 'fake' Grace Jackson messages

Love Island All Stars 2025

Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

Married at First Sight