Holly Willoughby drops teaser about new business that could earn her £10 MILLION

By Alice Westoby

The This Morning host has been teasing fans about her new fashion and lifestyle venture.

Holly Willoughby is taking a leaf out of Gwenyth Paltrow's book and launching her own lifestyle brand.

Like the 45-year-old's Goop site, Holly, 37, is launching her own lifestyle brand, Truly, which she says is all about "beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier".

It's said the brand could double Holly's already whopping £10 million net worth if its as successful as Goop.

The This Morning presenter revealed the news on Instagram to her followers with a stunning image from a photoshoot she recently shot to promote her new business venture.

In the photo, stamped with her new brand's logo show's Holly on a beach looking out to sea over one shoulder and showing off her blonde waves.

She captioned the image: "Couldn’t wait to share this with you...I’ve just finished shooting the Truly range in the most beautiful location with the most wonderful team. Everything is coming to you really soon ...".

The site will be launching in Autumn (no date yet confirmed) but fans can sign up for regular updates on Truly's launch date here.