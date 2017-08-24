Holly Willoughby Has Been Given A Huge Pay Rise After It's Revealed Phil Earns MORE

The decision was reportedly made by ITV bosses after it was revealed the BBC did not pay its women stars were not paid as much as men.

Holly Willoughby is now on the same pay as her 'This Morning' co-star Phillip Schofield.

The TV pair made their duo debut hosting 'Dancing on Ice' when it launched back in 2006 and, since then they have both become presenting legends, and in a new contract Holly, 36, has landed a £200,000 pay rise, putting her on par with Phillip.

A sourced told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It seemed ridiculous they were going to paid the same fee for 'Dancing on Ice' but Holly was lagging behind on 'This Morning'.

"Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."

The decision was reportedly made by ITV bosses before the BBC were made to reveal the gender differences, which caused outrage after women stars were not paid as much as men.

Last year, Phillip, 54, revealed he had signed a new two-year deal for 'This Morning' and admitted he would quit the show if his co-host ever left.

Holly joined Phillip on 'This Morning' in 2009 after Fern Britton left because she was unhappy that she was on £250,000 less than her co-star.

The pair hosted 'Dancing on Ice' for five years, until Holly left to present 'The Voice' on the BBC in 2011 and are reportedly set to host the revival of the ice skating competition next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's a massive coup for ITV to have Holly and Phil back on board. Producers love the idea of going back to the original line-up and they're both really excited to return to their roots."

The news comes after it was recently reported that professional skater Sylvain Longchambon is due to return to the show - after having previously appeared in 2011 and 2013 - to help the celebrity hopefuls stay upright in the rink while twisting and turning to music in front of a panel of tough-talking judges.