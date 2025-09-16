Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The iconic movie star passed away earlier today at his home in Utah "surrounded by loved ones" in the "place he loved".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hollywood actor Robert Redford has died at the age of 89.

The LA screen legend passed away earlier today "surrounded by those he loved" at his home in America, his publicist Cindi Berger told The New York Times.

According to the official statement released this afternoon, he took his last breath in the "place he loved" at "Sundance in the mountains of Utah".

"He will be missed greatly," Berger added, stating that his heartbroken family are requesting privacy at this difficult time.

The Hollywood icon founded the Sundance Film Festival. Picture: Getty

Heartthrob Robert was known for his iconic roles in hit blockbusters including Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, All The President's Men and Indecent Proposal.

Following great success as an actor, the US star turned his hand to a different discipline and went on to win an Oscar for his role as director on the critically-acclaimed film Ordinary People.

In 2002, his impressive body of work was recognised again as he won an honorary lifetime achievement Oscar.

Multi-talented Robert was also famed for founding the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, which promotes independent films in the industry.

The heartthrob leaves behind his wife Sibylle Szaggars. Picture: Alamy

He retired from Hollywood in 2018 to spend more time with his family, with The Old Man and The Gun marking his last on-screen role.

The father-of-two leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Sibylle Szaggars, and his daughters, Shauna and Amy.