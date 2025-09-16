Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

16 September 2025, 14:20 | Updated: 16 September 2025, 14:21

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today.
Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The iconic movie star passed away earlier today at his home in Utah "surrounded by loved ones" in the "place he loved".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hollywood actor Robert Redford has died at the age of 89.

The LA screen legend passed away earlier today "surrounded by those he loved" at his home in America, his publicist Cindi Berger told The New York Times.

According to the official statement released this afternoon, he took his last breath in the "place he loved" at "Sundance in the mountains of Utah".

"He will be missed greatly," Berger added, stating that his heartbroken family are requesting privacy at this difficult time.

The Hollywood icon founded the Sundance Film Festival.
The Hollywood icon founded the Sundance Film Festival. Picture: Getty

Heartthrob Robert was known for his iconic roles in hit blockbusters including Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, All The President's Men and Indecent Proposal.

Following great success as an actor, the US star turned his hand to a different discipline and went on to win an Oscar for his role as director on the critically-acclaimed film Ordinary People.

In 2002, his impressive body of work was recognised again as he won an honorary lifetime achievement Oscar.

Multi-talented Robert was also famed for founding the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, which promotes independent films in the industry.

The heartthrob leaves behind his wife Sibylle Szaggars.
The heartthrob leaves behind his wife Sibylle Szaggars. Picture: Alamy

He retired from Hollywood in 2018 to spend more time with his family, with The Old Man and The Gun marking his last on-screen role.

The father-of-two leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Sibylle Szaggars, and his daughters, Shauna and Amy.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Molly-Mae Hague was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check.

Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

Celebrities

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder.

Peter Kay reveals 'shameful' moment binge eating disorder spiralled out of control

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour

Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

Lifestyle

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper won an Emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

The Emmys outfits were on show

Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park show for 2026: Tickets and date revealed

Ricky Hatton in 2018

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies, aged 46

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond's partner and boyfriend David Putman?

Love Is Blind couple Megan taking a selfie and Kieran wearing sunglasses

Love Is Blind UK: Are Kieran and Megan still together?

Love Is Blind

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks on the Limitless red carpet

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks confirm engagement with beautiful ring pictures
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for a Netflix movie

Netflix confirms new must-watch crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

TV & Movies

Ellie Goldstein is a successful model and actress

Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

TV & Movies

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces huge Leeds 2026 show at Roundhay Festival

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after her NTA win

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NTA backlash after beating 'inspirational' nominees

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light has a new career venture

MAFS UK 2025 sees Lucinda Light join show for special project

Married at First Sight

Jeremy Clarkson suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the NTAs stage due to his recent weight loss

Jeremy Clarkson's huge weight loss explained as he makes NTA joke