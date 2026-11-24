Home Alone gets surprise sequel with Macaulay Culkin returning as Kevin McCallister

Macaulay Culkin is reportedly set to reprise his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone film. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

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Macaulay Culkin has confirmed he is returning to the Home Alone franchise, 36 years after first becoming a household name as mischievous youngster Kevin McCallister.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday (November 21) to acknowledge reports of a new sequel, resharing a screenshot of Variety's announcement alongside the simple caption: "it's true..."

The confirmation comes after reports emerged that Culkin had pitched an idea for a follow-up to Disney executives earlier this year, with the project now in early development.

According to Deadline, the new film is expected to take a different approach to the original Christmas comedy, exploring the story from the perspective of a father rather than a child left home alone.

Hollywood duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have also been brought on board as writers and producers, with the pair set to work alongside Culkin on developing the screenplay.

The news marks a potential return to one of the most recognisable comedy franchises of the 1990s.

Released in 1990, the original Home Alone followed eight-year-old Kevin after his family accidentally left him behind while travelling to Paris for Christmas.

The film proved an enormous commercial success, taking $476million worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

According to Puck's Matthew Belloni, the proposal has now been given the green light, with the new film expected to offer a fresh perspective on the much-loved story. Picture: Alamy

Culkin returned two years later for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which saw Kevin once again separated from his family, this time navigating the city after being mistakenly left behind during their holiday travels.

The sequel was another major hit, earning $359million at the worldwide box office.

The franchise subsequently continued with three further films without Culkin, before Disney released a streaming reboot in 2021 following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

However, the actor has occasionally revisited his most famous character in the years since. He appeared as Kevin in a Google commercial in 2018 and returned to the role again this year for a McDonald's advert.

Home Alone (1990) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Culkin previously offered a glimpse of what a modern-day Home Alone story could look like during an anniversary event last year, when he revealed he had already considered an idea for a sequel.

Explaining his proposed storyline, he said: "I'm either a widower or a divorcee. I'm raising a kid and all that stuff."

His version would see Kevin as a hardworking father who struggles to give his child enough attention.

Culkin returned two years later for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which saw Kevin once again separated from his family. Picture: Alamy

The situation would eventually take a familiar turn, with the father finding himself locked out of his own home. In a reversal of the original film's premise, it would be Kevin's son who refuses to let him inside, setting up a series of elaborate traps.

Read more: Home Alone viewers spot crucial detail that explains why Kevin was left behind

Culkin suggested the house could become "some sort of metaphor for our relationship", with the comedy stemming from the strained dynamic between father and son.

Not everyone involved in the original film has been convinced that returning to the franchise is a good idea.

Macaulay Culkin and wife Brenda Song pictured in February 2026. Picture: Getty

Director Chris Columbus, who also helmed Home Alone 2 before going on to direct the first two Harry Potter films, previously voiced reservations about revisiting the story.

"I think it's a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago," he said, adding that he believed the original films should be left alone.

For now, further details about the cast, release date and production schedule for the reported sequel have yet to be confirmed.

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