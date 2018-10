Russell Crowe: Home at last

Russell Crowe's four year search for a house in Sydney is finally over.

It's reported the Oscar-winning actor's splashed out 10 million dollars on a property called Te Puke in prestigious Rose Bay.



The six-bedroom home is not on the waterfront, but overlooks the fairways of the Royal Sydney Golf Club instead.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Danielle Spencer, have two children, now aged seven and four



Te Puke, pronounced 'teh-pook-eh', is Maori for hill.