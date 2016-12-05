Honey G Looks Set For World Domination As She Smashes Her Own Gig!

Move over Jay Z, Honey G is after your crown as she's reportedly sold out a number of concerts already.

If you thought you had seen the last of Honey G then think again.

The 'North Weezy' rapper is already becoming a musical sensation after selling out a number of concerts since her exit from The X Factor.

Honey G kept the crowd partying as she made an appearance at London's famous G-A-Y nightclub, where she proved that her career isn't coming to a halt anytime soon.

With a full-scale stage production and a sold-out crowd, Honey, whose real name is Anna Gilford, was joined on stage by two drag lookalikes to help get the party started.

#HoneyG is blowing up A video posted by Dii (@diiparrao) onDec 3, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

Impressed fans on social media wrote that the rap star ‘slayed’ and was ‘blowing up’ the gig, though many were surprised to see her so soon after she was kicked off a reality show.

Her performance will no doubt gain favour with the X Factor judges, especially after Sharon Osbourne vowed to give Honey her own record deal if Simon Cowell didn't step up with an offer.

The news comes after fans questioned the authenticity of Honey G, after her mother made an appearance on the 'X Factor' last month.

The 35-year-old rapper, who was eliminated on Sunday after a tense sing-off with 5 After Midnight, was seen rapping along to the sound of her mother who skilfully played the keys on a grand piano.

However, it was her mother's posh voice that attracted the attention of viewers, as they couldn't seem to get over the stark difference between the pair.

"Honey G's mum is as posh as they come and yet here she is doing American hip hop on X Factor," one tweeted.

Another wrote: "Honey G's mum already display more talent in 10 seconds than her daughter has in 6 weeks #XFactor (sic)"

During her eight-week stint on the show, Honey G definitely became a stand-out contender with her colourful tracksuits, gold chains, oversized sunnies and signature caps.

Despite her demeanour, life wasn’t always a ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ for the ‘North-Weezy’ rapper.

Reports revealed that Honey G – whose real name is Anna Georgette Gilford – is actually a middle-class, grammar school educated, tennis champion with a talent for ballet!

Childhood photos of the X Factor star show a much younger blonde haired Honey G, smiling in a grey pinafore and school tie, when she attended the exclusive Dr Challoner’s in Buckinghamshire.

Other revealing snaps show the star a million miles away from her stage persona in a pink ballet tutu and fringe surrounded by her equally angelic friends.

The Salford University graduate looks more dashing than dapper in her graduation photo where Honey G swaps her usual baseball cap for a cap and gown instead, smiling back over her shoulder with a head full of long curly locks.

The star who studied Popular Music and graduated from Salford University in 2004, has been ousted as an actress by Little Mix and offensive by Lily Allen amongst other celebrities but despite the ‘hating’, the entertainer gained a loyal fanbase every week of Mama G’s, Baby Honey G’s and even Louis G!

Honey G has addressed ‘all the haters’ before explaining that her time on the underground scene paid a big influence to who she is now.

"I spent a lot of time when I was younger on the underground club scene, and started going out at the age of 14 because I was tall and got in everywhere.

"It was all totally natural and I picked up street talk and the lingo and it became part of who I am. I’m not a fake and I really want to sell millions of records and make hits."

Hopefully we’ll see a pirouette in her next performance.