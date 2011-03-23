Nicole Scherzinger to 'host' X-Factor

After months of speculation it looks like Nicole Scherzinger definitely has a role on the US X-Factor.

But it's not the role everyone was expecting.



It seems the ex-Pussycat Doll will be presenting the show rather than judging the contestants.



An insider revealed: “Having lined up Nicole as a potential judge, Simon decided to try something different and unexpected, and have a non-mainstream presenter present.



"Nicole’s had screen tests and is a natural in front of the camera.



"The approach was made a few weeks ago. And although she has still not formally signed, it’s all looking very positive."



So where does all this leave Cheryl Cole?



We just don't know. Simon and record producer L.A. Reid are the only confimed judges. Cheryl could be a judge but then so too could Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul depending on which bit of speculation you read next.



