How is Gerald Cooper now? Inside Clarkson’s Farm star's cancer battle

Gerald Cooper was diagnosed with Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper/Amazon Prime

By Hope Wilson

After opening up about his prostate cancer diagnosis on Clarkson's Farm, how is Gerald Cooper doing now?

Gerald Cooper, 76, quickly became a fan-favourite after shooting to fame on Clarkson's Farm, with the West Country native's cancer journey being a focal point on the show.

Viewers were shocked when Jeremy Clarkson revealed the wall specialist had been diagnosed with prostate cancer during season three of Clarkson's Farm, with the Diddly Squat worker taking a step back from the series for a short period.

Following the support of his co-stars Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, Gerald underwent treatment for cancer.

Now as season four begins to air fans are keen to know more about Gerald's health, and how his cancer is in 2025.

Gerald Cooper is one of the stars of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Does Gerald Cooper still have cancer?

After revealing he had prostate cancer during series three of Clarkson's Farm, Gerald received an outpouring of support from fans who watched his health journey on the show.

Speaking in summer 2024, Gerald told Prostate Cancer UK of his diagnosis: "It was a shock - but everyone has really supported me."

He then went on to give a cancer update, telling fans: "I received tremendous support from family, friends and Prostate Cancer UK – which was also a lifeline. I made it through and I’m now cancer-free."

Gerald Cooper has been opened about his cancer journey. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Following this exciting announcement, Gerald launched a racehorse syndicate to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

The TV star revealed: "Now cancer-free, I wanted to do something joyful for a good cause.

"I have a long-standing connection with Charlie and Sophie Longsdon, so setting up a syndicate with Old Gold Racing felt like the right way forward. And I’m so excited about what’s to come with The Mullet."