How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Is it free to vote in Eurovision and can you vote for the UK? Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 song contest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will see UK entry Remember Monday compete against the rest of the continent as they hope to garner as many points as they can to secure the win.

This year will mark 28 years since the UK last won the contest with Katrina & The Waves 'Love Shine A Light' topping the leaderboard in 1997. But will Remember Monday be able to make history and become the sixth UK winner of the Eurovision Song Contest?

In order for the group to be crowned winners they will need plenty of jury and public votes to put them ahead of contenders such as Sweden's KAJ and Austria's JJ.

How can you vote for the UK on Eurovision? Here is everything you need to know about the voting system.

Remember Monday are hoping to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 for the UK. Picture: Alamy

Can you vote for the UK in Eurovision?

Voters outside the UK in participating countries are able to vote for the UK via the official Eurovision Song Contest app or by following instructions on their TV screen.

Fans in non-participating countries will be able to vote for the UK through the app and via www.esc.vote which will provide instructions on how to vote in their country.

Does it cost money to vote in Eurovision?

If you're in the UK voting costs 15p per vote, with viewers able to vote up to 20 times.

It is possible to vote for the UK online. Picture: Alamy

Why can't you vote for UK in Eurovision tonight?

If you are in the UK you are unable to vote for the UK in Eurovision as this is banned.

The Eurovision Song Contest does not allow fans to vote for their home country, instead they are able to cast their votes for any of the other finalists.