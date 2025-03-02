How to watch the Oscars 2025 in the UK

2 March 2025, 08:00

Make sure you don't miss the biggest night in Hollywood
Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's how to watch the Oscar Awards 2025 in the UK, including red carpet and ceremony coverage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Oscars 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2, with an extraordinary line-up of guests in attendance - from Adriana Grande to Timothée Chalamet and Fernanda Torres - all hoping to get their hands on one of the famous gongs.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, films such as Wicked, Conclave and The Brutalist are up for the 'Best Picture' award, and it's anyone's guess which film will win the Oscar on the night.

While the Academy Awards ceremony is held in the US, people in the UK will be able to stream the red carpet and the ceremony live, with ITV getting exclusive access to the Oscars this year.

From how to watch to how long the Oscars 2025 are, here's everything you need to know about streaming the show in the UK.

The Oscars will return for the 97th Academy Awards in LA on March 2, 2025
Picture: Getty

How to watch Oscars 2025 in the UK

People in the UK wanting to watch the Oscars 2025 live will be able to stream the red carpet and the award ceremony on ITV1 and ITVX.

Coverage of the show will begin on the channel and streaming service from 10:30pm on Sunday, March 2, and will run into the early hours of Monday, March 3. The ITV coverage will be hosted by chat show host and Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross.

The stream will have coverage of the red carpet arrivals before the Academy Awards kick off at 12:30am.

If you're wishing to view the Oscars from outside the UK, you can find where to watch on the Academy Awards website here.

People in the UK wanting to watch the Oscars 2025 live will be able to stream the red carpet and the award ceremony on ITV1 and ITVX
Picture: Getty

How long is the Oscars 2025 on for?

The Oscars ceremony lasts around three and a half hours long in total, and ITV coverage will last until 3:45am.

Depending on the events of the evening, the show can run over, with the 74th Oscars in 2002 breaking the record for the longest ceremony at four hours and twenty-three minutes.

Who is nominated for Oscars 2025?

The big categories at the Oscars are 'Actor in a Leading Role', 'Actress in a Leading Role' and 'Best Picture', and this year the likes of Adrien Brody, Cynthia Erivo and Demi Moore are up for these gongs.

Here's the nominations for Oscars in each of these categories:

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
  • Actress in a Leading Role
  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison - Anora
  • Demi Moore - The Substance
  • Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best Picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I'm Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Meryl Streep, Walt Disney and the film Titanic are among the biggest Oscar winners

Who has won the most Oscars? Biggest Academy Award winners of all time

Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Liam Payne

Liam Payne receives incredibly emotional tribute at BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2025

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of winners and performers

Jade wins her first solo BRIT Awards

Jade Thirlwall thanks her "Little Mix sisters" after winning first solo BRIT Award

Georgia Toffolo has married James Watt

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog chief James Watt get married after surprise elopement

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film

Shrek 5 release date, cast, trailer and animation changes explained

The Brit Awards most outrageous moments

BRIT Awards: The 10 most shocking moments in the show's history

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs joke at the BRITs

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs, Sabrina Carpenter jokes at the BRITs: "No one is safe"

What happened to Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa?

Gene Hackman latest: 11 things we know about mysterious cause of deaths

The BRIT Awards 2025 kicks off this weekend – here's where you can watch.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025 and how long is it on for?

