How to watch the Oscars 2025 in the UK

Make sure you don't miss the biggest night in Hollywood. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's how to watch the Oscar Awards 2025 in the UK, including red carpet and ceremony coverage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Oscars 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2, with an extraordinary line-up of guests in attendance - from Adriana Grande to Timothée Chalamet and Fernanda Torres - all hoping to get their hands on one of the famous gongs.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, films such as Wicked, Conclave and The Brutalist are up for the 'Best Picture' award, and it's anyone's guess which film will win the Oscar on the night.

While the Academy Awards ceremony is held in the US, people in the UK will be able to stream the red carpet and the ceremony live, with ITV getting exclusive access to the Oscars this year.

From how to watch to how long the Oscars 2025 are, here's everything you need to know about streaming the show in the UK.

The Oscars will return for the 97th Academy Awards in LA on March 2, 2025. Picture: Getty

How to watch Oscars 2025 in the UK

People in the UK wanting to watch the Oscars 2025 live will be able to stream the red carpet and the award ceremony on ITV1 and ITVX.

Coverage of the show will begin on the channel and streaming service from 10:30pm on Sunday, March 2, and will run into the early hours of Monday, March 3. The ITV coverage will be hosted by chat show host and Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross.

The stream will have coverage of the red carpet arrivals before the Academy Awards kick off at 12:30am.

If you're wishing to view the Oscars from outside the UK, you can find where to watch on the Academy Awards website here.

People in the UK wanting to watch the Oscars 2025 live will be able to stream the red carpet and the award ceremony on ITV1 and ITVX. Picture: Getty

How long is the Oscars 2025 on for?

The Oscars ceremony lasts around three and a half hours long in total, and ITV coverage will last until 3:45am.

Depending on the events of the evening, the show can run over, with the 74th Oscars in 2002 breaking the record for the longest ceremony at four hours and twenty-three minutes.

Who is nominated for Oscars 2025?

The big categories at the Oscars are 'Actor in a Leading Role', 'Actress in a Leading Role' and 'Best Picture', and this year the likes of Adrien Brody, Cynthia Erivo and Demi Moore are up for these gongs.

Here's the nominations for Oscars in each of these categories:

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best Picture