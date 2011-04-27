Hudson confirms engagement to Bellamy

The American actress shows off her ring on TV. Take a look at it below!

Kate Hudson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy have become engaged, the actress has confirmed.

Goldie Hawn's daughter appeared on US TV today and showed off her engagement ring.

Hudson, who is pregnant with Bellamy's child, had previously said that she was in no rush to get married, after her 7 year marriage to musician Chris Robinson - father of her child Ryder - ended in 2007.

But the actress seems to have changed her mind and proudly showed off her sparkler on The Today's Show.