Hugh Grant gives hilarious Notting Hill set tour in unearthed video

Grant's tour goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through the film's iconic settings, including the quaint travel bookshop on Portobello Road and the famous blue door of Thacker's flat. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

In a behind-the-scenes gem from the rom-com’s heyday, Hugh Grant takes viewers on an unscripted tour of the iconic Notting Hill set.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's been 26 years since Notting Hill premiered in 1999 and became the highest-grossing British film of its time.

During the summer of 1998, Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts joined a crew on the streets of west London to film scenes for the blockbuster.

In a delightful behind-the-scenes video, Hugh Grant provides fans with an intimate tour of the Notting Hill set, revisiting the charming locales that brought the romantic comedy to life.

Available on the bonus part of the VHS version of the movie, the footage shows a hilarious Grant as he shows a camera crew around the set – which even includes a cameo from his mum and dad.

During the summer of 1998, Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts joined a crew on the streets of west London to film scenes for the blockbuster. Picture: Universal Pictures

Available on the bonus part part of VHS version of the movie, the footage shows a hilarious Grant as he shows a camera crew around the set – which even includes a cameo from his mum and dad. Picture: Universal Pictures

It's been 26-years since Notting Hill premiered in 1999 and became highest-grossing British film of its time. Picture: Universal Pictures

"The one golden rule is to stop the parents coming [to set]," he says with a solemn face.

"I've managed to stop my own parents coming on 23 films, but they finally made it on this one."

The scene then cuts to Hugh's parents as he goes on to say: "My father refused to even know who Julia Roberts was, which was humiliating. And my mother tried to brush my hair."

The film, directed by Roger Michell and penned by Richard Curtis, tells the endearing tale of William Thacker (Hugh Grant), a humble London bookshop owner, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Hollywood superstar Anna Scott (Julia Roberts).

Hugh's video tour goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through the film's iconic settings, including the quaint travel bookshop on Portobello Road and the flat with the famous blue door.

Interestingly, the blue door was the actual entrance to screenwriter Richard Curtis's home at 280 Westbourne Park Road.

Notting Hill was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $363 million worldwide and becoming the one of the most famous British films of all time. Picture: Getty

The scene then cuts to Hugh's parents as he goes on to say: "My father refused to even now who Julia Roberts was, which was humiliating. And my mother tried to brush my hair.". Picture: Universal Pictures

The film was directed by Roger Michell and penned by Richard Curtis (pictured with Hugh Grant). Picture: Universal Pictures

The interior scenes of Thacker's flat were filmed on a meticulously constructed set, as the real interior of Curtis's home—a converted chapel—was deemed too grand for the character's modest lifestyle.

The video also highlights the bustling Portobello Market, where many of the film's memorable scenes were shot. Grant reminisces about the challenges of filming in such a lively area, noting the cooperation of local vendors and residents who embraced the production.

The authenticity of the market scenes added a vibrant backdrop to the unfolding romance between Thacker and Scott.

As the tour went on, Grant was interviewed by the cameraman, and had a hilarious answer when asked what was the 'hardest part' of filming.

The authenticity of the market scenes added a vibrant backdrop to the unfolding romance between Thacker and Scott. Picture: Universal Pictures

Hugh Grant has shared candid reflections on Notting Hill in various interviews over the years, offering insights into his evolving perspective on the film and his character. Picture: Universal Pictures

Hugh Grant's Movie Tips - Notting Hill (Behind The Scenes)

"Well, strangely enough I would say....having sex with Julia."

"There was a very ugly moment. Despite the fact she has a cast iron nudity clause in her contract whereby we can basically only see the top of her head in a bed scene," he said.

"I didn't seem to get that. I thought I was going to be ok, I thought I was going to be in my boxers under the duvet," he added.

"But there was a very ugly moment when Roger Michell, the director, said 'we're going to need to see you on top of the duvet... boxers don't look great.'

"There was a horrible moment when I thought I was going to have to show my bits and pieces to Julia Roberts," but Hugh went on to explain that wardrobe had a trick up their sleeve.

Notting Hill's enduring popularity is a testament to the film's charming narrative, memorable performances, and the picturesque setting that Grant so fondly revisits in the behind-the-scenes footage. Picture: Universal Pictures

"What happens is that they come into your trailer beforehand with these flesh-coloured thongs that you have the option of wearing.

"I remember them giving me a choice of five. And I was so nervous about stuff hanging out that I wore all five pairs, and I went on set looking like a sort of trussed chicken."

Speaking of Julia's reaction, Hugh continued: "Her jaw dropped. She'd never seen anything that big," he said with a straight face.

"I felt sorry for her, because I think I really quite shocked her."

Hugh Grant has shared candid reflections on Notting Hill in various interviews over the years, offering insights into his evolving perspective on the film and his character.

In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Grant described his character, William Thacker, as "despicable," going on to say, "Why doesn't my character have any balls?"

What has Hugh Grant got against Notting Hill?! 👀

The star, who has also starred in the Bridget Jones franchise, he went on to express some dissatisfaction with the romantic comedy genre, suggesting that such films often present unrealistic portrayals of relationships.

Notting Hill was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $363 million worldwide and becoming one of the most famous British films of all time.