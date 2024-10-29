Hugh Jackman facts: Actor's age, partner, children, movies and career explained
29 October 2024, 14:43
Hugh Jackman is a true Hollywood hero.
Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor, producer, and singer, widely known for his versatility across film, TV, and stage.
He gained international fame for his portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men series, a role he has held for over two decades.
His extensive range includes roles in dramas like The Prestige and musicals like Les Misérables, showcasing his talents in both action-packed and emotionally-driven performances. Jackman remains a beloved figure in Hollywood and on Broadway.
How old is Hugh Jackman and where is he from?
Hugh Jackman was born on October 12, 1968, which makes him 56 years old as of 2024. He is from Sydney, Australia.
His parents are Grace McNeil and Christopher John Jackman. His father, Christopher, was an accountant, and his mother, Grace, moved to the UK when Hugh was eight years old, leaving his father to raise him and his siblings.
Hugh has four siblings: two older brothers, Ian and Ralph, and two older sisters, Sonya and Zoe. He is the youngest of the five children in the family.
How did he get his start in acting?
Hugh Jackman’s journey into acting began somewhat unexpectedly. Initially, he pursued a degree in journalism at the University of Technology in Sydney.
However, his passion for performance led him to enrol in a one-year drama course at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), where he formally trained in acting.
Jackman’s breakthrough came in 1995 when he landed his first professional acting job on the Australian TV series Correlli.
His stage work, particularly in musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Sunset Boulevard, further solidified his career, eventually leading to his iconic role as Wolverine in X-Men (2000).
What are his biggest movies?
Hugh Jackman has an impressive filmography, with several notable films spanning various genres. Here are some of his biggest movies:
1. X-Men (2000)
2. X2: X-Men United (2003)
3. The Prestige (2006)
4. Les Misérables (2012)
5. The Wolverine (2013)
6. Logan (2017)
7. The Greatest Showman (2017)
8. Australia (2008)
9. Real Steel (2011)
10. Prisoners (2013)
11. Van Helsing (2004)
12. Kate & Leopold (2001)
13. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
14. Eddie the Eagle (2016)
15. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
Is Hugh Jackman married and does he have kids?
Hugh Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness, an Australian actress and producer.
The couple met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli and married in 1996. They had a long and widely admired marriage, but in September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced their separation after 27 years together.
The couple have two children, both of whom they adopted: a son, Oscar Maximilian, born in 2000, and a daughter, Ava Eliot, born in 2005.
Is he dating anyone?
As of October 2024, Hugh Jackman isn't publicly dating anyone.
However, various publications have hinted at a relationship between Hugh and his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.
What is Hugh Jackman's net worth?
Hugh Jackman’s net worth is estimated to be around $180 million as of 2024.
His wealth has been accumulated through a successful career in film, television, and stage performances. Jackman’s role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise played a significant part in boosting his earnings, along with high-profile films like The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables.
In addition to acting, he has also earned income from producing, endorsements, and various business ventures.