Hugh Jackman facts: Actor's age, partner, children, movies and career explained

Hugh Jackman is a true Hollywood hero.

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor, producer, and singer, widely known for his versatility across film, TV, and stage.

He gained international fame for his portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men series, a role he has held for over two decades.

His extensive range includes roles in dramas like The Prestige and musicals like Les Misérables, showcasing his talents in both action-packed and emotionally-driven performances. Jackman remains a beloved figure in Hollywood and on Broadway.

How old is Hugh Jackman and where is he from? Hugh Jackman in 1999. Picture: Getty Hugh Jackman was born on October 12, 1968, which makes him 56 years old as of 2024. He is from Sydney, Australia. His parents are Grace McNeil and Christopher John Jackman. His father, Christopher, was an accountant, and his mother, Grace, moved to the UK when Hugh was eight years old, leaving his father to raise him and his siblings. Hugh has four siblings: two older brothers, Ian and Ralph, and two older sisters, Sonya and Zoe. He is the youngest of the five children in the family.

How did he get his start in acting? Hugh Jackman’s journey into acting began somewhat unexpectedly. Initially, he pursued a degree in journalism at the University of Technology in Sydney. However, his passion for performance led him to enrol in a one-year drama course at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), where he formally trained in acting. Jackman’s breakthrough came in 1995 when he landed his first professional acting job on the Australian TV series Correlli. His stage work, particularly in musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Sunset Boulevard, further solidified his career, eventually leading to his iconic role as Wolverine in X-Men (2000).

What are his biggest movies? The Greatest Showman | Official HD Trailer #1 | 2017 Hugh Jackman has an impressive filmography, with several notable films spanning various genres. Here are some of his biggest movies: 1. X-Men (2000) 2. X2: X-Men United (2003) 3. The Prestige (2006) 4. Les Misérables (2012) 5. The Wolverine (2013) 6. Logan (2017) 7. The Greatest Showman (2017) 8. Australia (2008) 9. Real Steel (2011) 10. Prisoners (2013) 11. Van Helsing (2004) 12. Kate & Leopold (2001) 13. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 14. Eddie the Eagle (2016) 15. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Is Hugh Jackman married and does he have kids? Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman in 2009. Picture: Getty Hugh Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness, an Australian actress and producer. The couple met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli and married in 1996. They had a long and widely admired marriage, but in September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced their separation after 27 years together. The couple have two children, both of whom they adopted: a son, Oscar Maximilian, born in 2000, and a daughter, Ava Eliot, born in 2005.

Is he dating anyone? Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in 2022. Picture: Getty As of October 2024, Hugh Jackman isn't publicly dating anyone. However, various publications have hinted at a relationship between Hugh and his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.