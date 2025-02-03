Hugh Jackman 'deeply disappointed' after cancelling BST Hyde Park show

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST performance. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Singer and actor Hugh Jackman was schedule to perform at BST Hyde Park festival in London on July 6th, however he has since cancelled this appearance.

Hugh Jackman, 56, has pulled out of BST Hyde Park festival in London, leaving fans devastated.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star took to social media today to announce he is now no longer able to take part in the performance, but promised concertgoers he would be back in London "soon".

This comes after it was revealed The Greatest Showman actor was in a relationship with his former co-star Sutton Foster, 49, after splitting from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 69.

But why has Hugh Jackman cancelled his BST Hyde Park 2025 performance? Here is everything we know.

Hugh Jackman has disappointed music fans with his announcement. Picture: Getty

Why has Hugh Jackman pulled out of BST Hyde Park?

Hugh took to Instagram to reveal why he was cancelling his performance at BST Hyde Park, writing: "Due to unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.

"This was a stage I was truly looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.

"Thank you to all the people who've purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information.

"London... I can't wait to see you soonest possible. HJ."

Hugh Jackman announced he would not be taking part in BST Hyde Park 2025. Picture: Instagram/Hugh Jackman

Many disgruntled fans took to X, formally known as Twitter to discuss the cancellation of the concert.

One user wrote: "Deeply upsetting! This was planned some time ago. I wouldn’t buy tickets again to be let down like this."

Another added: "okay so hugh jackman just cancelled hyde park… good thing i’ve got other things booked in london so i won’t now waste my money on the trip!!!!"

While a third stated: "Would have loved to have seen Hugh Jackman at Hyde Park but I just don’t think it was the right venue for his show. A big theatre in London for a one night concert would’ve been far better."

Hugh Jackman fans have been left disappointed with the cancellation. Picture: Getty

Whilst it isn't clear who will replace Hugh as the star performer on July 6th, there are plenty of other artists playing at the festival this summer.

Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan and Jeff Lyne's ELO are all set to perform, with more acts to be announced soon.