Hugh Jackman 'deeply disappointed' after cancelling BST Hyde Park show

3 February 2025, 15:42

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST performance
Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST performance. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Singer and actor Hugh Jackman was schedule to perform at BST Hyde Park festival in London on July 6th, however he has since cancelled this appearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hugh Jackman, 56, has pulled out of BST Hyde Park festival in London, leaving fans devastated.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star took to social media today to announce he is now no longer able to take part in the performance, but promised concertgoers he would be back in London "soon".

This comes after it was revealed The Greatest Showman actor was in a relationship with his former co-star Sutton Foster, 49, after splitting from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 69.

But why has Hugh Jackman cancelled his BST Hyde Park 2025 performance? Here is everything we know.

Hugh Jackman has disappointed music fans with his announcement
Hugh Jackman has disappointed music fans with his announcement. Picture: Getty

Why has Hugh Jackman pulled out of BST Hyde Park?

Hugh took to Instagram to reveal why he was cancelling his performance at BST Hyde Park, writing: "Due to unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.

"This was a stage I was truly looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.

"Thank you to all the people who've purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information.

"London... I can't wait to see you soonest possible. HJ."

Hugh Jackman announced he would not be taking part in BST Hyde Park 2025.
Hugh Jackman announced he would not be taking part in BST Hyde Park 2025. Picture: Instagram/Hugh Jackman

Many disgruntled fans took to X, formally known as Twitter to discuss the cancellation of the concert.

One user wrote: "Deeply upsetting! This was planned some time ago. I wouldn’t buy tickets again to be let down like this."

Another added: "okay so hugh jackman just cancelled hyde park… good thing i’ve got other things booked in london so i won’t now waste my money on the trip!!!!"

While a third stated: "Would have loved to have seen Hugh Jackman at Hyde Park but I just don’t think it was the right venue for his show. A big theatre in London for a one night concert would’ve been far better."

Hugh Jackman fans have been left disappointed with the cancellation
Hugh Jackman fans have been left disappointed with the cancellation. Picture: Getty

Whilst it isn't clear who will replace Hugh as the star performer on July 6th, there are plenty of other artists playing at the festival this summer.

Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan and Jeff Lyne's ELO are all set to perform, with more acts to be announced soon.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Love Island All Stars cast have been revealed

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé announces UK tour: Cowboy Carter 2025 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys

Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Dancing on Ice: Christopher Dean tears up as he pays tribute to ice skaters in US plane crash

Dancing On Ice

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service
One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's sweet relationship explained

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger have been firm friends for decades

Inside Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant's close friendship as they reunite for final Bridget Jones film
Alexander shared his gratitude for fans who have raised funds for charity Mencap.

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti 'overwhelmed' by fan support following shock final

The Traitors

Bridget Jones has become classic British character

Bridget Jones: 8 facts you didn't know about the hit film series

Linda Robson broke down in tears when discussing Pauline Quirke

Linda Robson breaks down in tears discussing Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Scott Thomas shares a close bond with his brothers Adam and Ryan

Inside Scott Thomas' sweet relationship with brothers Adam and Ryan

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together

Princess Beatrice gives birth to second baby and reveals beautifully unique name

Royals

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare? Their Love Island relationship explained

TV & Movies

Chuggs is said to be returning to the Love Island villa

Chuggs facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, real name and Love Island history explained

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary

Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

Stephen Gately was a popular singer with his band Boyzone

Stephen Gately: Remembering Boyzone singer's tragic early death and how the pop world reacted
Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Louis Walsh facts: X Factor judge's age, health, net worth and career explained

Andrea Corry in 2023

Andrea Corr facts: The Corrs singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained