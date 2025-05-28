Deborra-Lee Furness reveals Hugh Jackman 'betrayal' after divorce filing

Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken out about her split from Hugh Jackman. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Hugh Jackman

By Hope Wilson

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness has broken her silence after filing for divorce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, has taken a swipe at her estranged husband Hugh Jackson, 56, after filing for divorce following 30 years of marriage.

Although the pair announced their separation in 2023, it's only now Deborra-Lee has opened up about their acrimonious split, saying she faced "betrayal" in her marriage.

In a statement given to MailOnline, the Australian actress revealed: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."

She added: "It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

Deborra-Lee Furness has filed from divorce from Hugh Grant. Picture: Alamy

Deborra-Lee continued: "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience.

"Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

The 69-year-old added: "We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.

"We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful."

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Grant announced their split in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Whilst the pair separated two years ago, Deborra-Lee has just filed for divorce in May 2025.

The reason for the couple taking so long to go through divorce proceedings is reportedly due to them not having a prenup.

In January 2025, an insider told MailOnline: "One of the biggest reasons why they haven’t yet filed is that they never had a prenup.

"When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t? At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has.

"Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high.

"A lot of moving parts need to be worked out and there is a huge amount of money involved."

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman share two children together. Picture: Getty

Since splitting Hugh has moved on with actress Sutton Foster, 50, whom he met on the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Although the pair have kept their relationship low-key so far, Sutton was recently spotted moving her things into Hugh's home.

Sources told MailOnline: "They're living together, they're inseparable... She's slowly migrating her things over to Hugh's place.

"Deb is shattered knowing Sutton is making the penthouse her own - the place she poured her soul into."

They added: "She wants him to be happy, but Hugh's completely green when it comes to dating. She's concerned he's leaping into living with someone else way too soon."

Hugh Jackman is reportedly in a relationship with Sutton Foster. Picture: Getty

Hugh and Deborra-Lee wed back in 1996 after meeting on the Australian TV show Correlli, with the pair going on to adopt son Oscar, 25, in 2000 and Ava, 19, in 2005.

Upon revealing their break-up, Deborra-Lee and Hugh released a statement to PEOPLE which confirmed their close family unit.

They said: "Family has been and always will be our highest priority. We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."