Hugh Jackman opens tea shop

"Real Steel" star opens cafe in New York City

He may be better known for his acting than his barista skills, but Hugh Jackman has not let that stop him, and has launched his own tea and coffee shop called Laughing Man.

The Australian actor was inspired to open his own cafe' after visiting Ethiopia and working alongside a coffee farmer named Dukale.

The day planting trees gave him the idea of opening a fairtrade coffee and tea establishment with proceedings going to a charity also called Laughing Man, that the star has set up with partners.

The charity will focus on education and Jackman is hoping that the cafes will open up around the world.

"While working with Dukale that day, I was so inspired by what I learned from him and his community." said the "Wolverine" star

"I made Dukale a promise to do my bit to help. Laughing Man Worldwide is the fulfillment of that promise."

Jackman attended the launch of the cafe in New York and spent time chatting to fans and signing autographs.



