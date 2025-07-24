Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies, aged 71

24 July 2025, 17:24

Hulk Hogan has died
Hulk Hogan has died. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Hulk Hogan has died after suffering from a reported 'cardiac arrest' at his home in Florida.

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

The iconic wrestler and TV personality, best known for his career in WWE, reportedly died on Thursday morning at his home in Florida after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to TMZ, first responders were called to the home, with paramedics and police said to be outside his home on Thursday.

Hogan - real name Terry Gene Bollea - was born on August 11th, 1953 and would have celebrated his 72nd birthday next month. The man behind the bleached moustache and red bandana became the most recognisable face in professional wrestling, transforming the sport from a niche spectacle into mainstream entertainment.

Hogan began his professional wrestling career in 1977, but gained worldwide recognition after signing with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in December 1983. His larger-than-life persona as an all-American hero helped usher in wrestling's golden age during the 1980s. He headlined eight of the first nine editions of WrestleMania, establishing himself as the sport's biggest draw.

Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth
Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth. Picture: Getty

The phenomenon of 'Hulkamania' swept across America as Hogan's catchphrases - "Whatcha gonna do, brother?" and "Let me tell you something" - became part of popular culture. His match with André the Giant at The Main Event on 5th February 1988, holds American television records for a wrestling audience with 33 million viewers.

In a career-defining moment in 1996, Hogan shocked the wrestling world by transforming from beloved hero to despised villain, forming the New World Order (NWO) and becoming Hollywood Hulk Hogan. This reinvention revitalised both his career and the wrestling industry.

Beyond wrestling, Hogan appeared in films including Rocky III, No Holds Barred, and Mr. Nanny. He starred in the reality television series Hogan Knows Best with his family, bringing his personal life into the spotlight. Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, though controversies later led to his temporary removal before reinstatement in 2020 as part of the NWO.

WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX
WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX. Picture: Getty

Recent years saw Hogan battle numerous health issues, reportedly undergoing over 25 surgeries related to decades of physical punishment in the ring. He remained active in wrestling promotion, launching Real American Freestyle earlier this year and making appearances for WWE's Netflix debut in January.

He was removed from the Hall of Fame in 2015 after a tape of him emerged using a racist slur. In recent years, Hogan appeared at Donald Trump rallies, and was booed by the crowd at his most recent WWE appearance.

Hogan is survived by his wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in September 2023, and his children Brooke and Nick from his previous marriage.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

